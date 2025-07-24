Toronto sports experts debate Auston Matthews' importance to 'The Six' over Raptors legend Vince Carter

Toronto sports analysts Bryan Hayes and Frankie Corrado debated the most valuable Toronto athlete of the past 25 years, comparing Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews to Raptors legend Vince Carter in the bracket.

On TSN's Overdrive, Hayes argued that Matthews outshines Carter, emphasizing Matthews’ remarkable on-ice achievements with the Maple Leafs.

While recognizing Carter’s iconic legacy, Hayes contended that Matthews’ dominance with the Maple Leafs surpasses Carter’s contributions to the Raptors.

"Auston Matthews, Vince Carter. No question. Matthews. Matthews. Yeah, I don't think Vince should have got through. Auston hasn't done it [championship] either. I mean, you got to be consistent on that. But, and even putting bygones aside, bygones be bygones. Vince was here for three years, four years of the, you know, century.

"Auston's been here for nine. Like, he's going into his 10th year. And as great as Carter was, he was not as great at his sport as Auston Matthews has been at his," said Hayes.

Corrado believes Matthews’ consistent excellence and long-term commitment to Toronto outweigh Carter’s cultural splash, which leaned heavily on those iconic dunks and his star power.

"But I think Auston Matthews' performance, 60 goals, 69 goals, Hart Trophy, Rookie of the Year... Yeah. That is, worth more than Vince being an icon on a poster. Yes. And he's still here, moving into the next 25 years," Corrado added.

Auston Matthews vs. Vince Carter achievements

Auston Matthews led the NHL in goal-scoring twice, achieving two 60-goal seasons (2021-22, 2023-24). The Maple Leafs captain won the Hart Trophy (2021-22) as league MVP and the Calder Trophy (2016-17) as NHL Rookie of the Year and has led the team to consistent playoff appearances, though no Stanley Cup win.

On the other hand, Vince Carter won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest (2000) and helped lead the Toronto Raptors to their first playoff series win in 2001 against the New York Knicks. He was instrumental in raising the team’s profile in a new NBA market and won the NBA Rookie of the Year award with the Raptors in 1999. However, Carter never won an MVP or an NBA championship.

