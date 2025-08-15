5 NHL superstars with the most to prove in 2025-26 season ft. Mitch Marner

The 2025-26 NHL season is nearly upon us and entering the season, there are some sky-high expectations on some teams and players.

Ad

Heading into the season, the pressure is high on superstars to perform. Entering the year, here are the five NHL superstars with the most to prove in the 2025-26 NHL season.

5 NHL superstars with the most to prove in 2025-26 season

#1, Mitch Marner

Mitch Marner was part of a sign-and-trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Marner had become the scapegoat for Maple Leafs fans for years, and he will now be a key part of the Golden Knights' offense.

Ad

Trending

The expectation on Marner and Vegas is high, as the hope is that the star winger will help the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup.

#2, Patrik Laine

Patrik Laine is entering the final year of his deal and the former second overall pick could be at a crossroads this season.

Laine hasn't lived up to the hype of being the second overall pick. Laine is on his third NHL team, and he needs to have a good year to get a big contract this offseason.

Ad

If Laine struggles again, he may have to take a one-year prove-it deal next season and not much money, so this is a crossroads season for him.

#3, Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid led the Oilers to the Cup Final- Source: Imagn

Connor McDavid is the best player in the NHL, but as long as he hasn't won the Stanley Cup, he will continue to have the most to prove.

Ad

McDavid and the Oilers have lost back-to-back years in the Stanley Cup Final, and he struggled in both years in the Finals.

McDavid will need to continue to be the best player to win his first Stanley Cup.

#4, Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews is arguably the best pure goal scorer in the NHL, but he had a down year last season, in large part due to injuries.

The Toronto Maple Leafs captain also saw Mitch Marner leave this offseason, which will impact Matthews. Marner is one of the best playmakers in the NHL, and he set up Matthews a ton, so how he does without Marner will be interesting to watch.

Ad

As well, without Marner, the pressure is on Matthews to lead this team offensively and get them over the hump.

#5, Elias Pettersson

Elias Pettersson had a horrible season last year with the Vancouver Canucks.

Pettersson was accused of not working hard, and it showed in his play as he struggled offensively. After having 102 points two years ago, he had 45 last season.

Pettersson also just completed the first year of his massive eight-year deal. He has a chip on his shoulder to prove he's still an elite player, and he has plenty to prove this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama