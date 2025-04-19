5 NHL teams favorite to win the 2025 Stanley Cup ft. Winnipeg Jets

The 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs are set to unfold like an action movie loaded with plenty of fireworks and heroes looking to save the day. While every team has what it takes to win it all, some teams stand out above others.

The NHL playoff schedule features the league's top performers this season but, unfortunately, only one team can prevail when the dust settles on this year's NHL playoffs.

That is why it’s worth looking at the favorites to win the 2025 Stanley Cup as plenty of talented teams vie for Lord Stanley's coveted trophy.

5 NHL Teams favorite to win 2025 Stanley Cup

#5 Carolina Hurricanes

Let's lead off with the Carolina Hurricanes. The Canes were given a 9.4% chance of winning the 2025 Stanley Cup based on Money Puck's projections. There’s plenty of room to believe the Canes can finally break through this season considering their tight-checking style.

With a great top six and a solid defensive core, the Hurricanes are built to withstand a grind-it-out playoff marathon. Their biggest question, however, lingers in the crease. Starting netminder Frederik Andersen has yet to prove himself as a playoff performer despite numerous postseason appearances.

If the Canes were to get some timely saves and decent depth scoring, fans shouldn't be surprised to see their hometown team skating into June.

#4 Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be looking to break through in this year's playoffs - Source: Imagn

Looking now at the Toronto Maple Leafs, Money Puck gives Toronto a 9.6% shot at hoisting the 2025 Stanley Cup. The Leafs were Atlantic Division winners and barrelled into the 2025 NHL playoffs riding a five-game heater.

The Leafs have flexed their muscles across the board despite years of falling short in the first round hanging over them. Those questions will once again reemerge as the Leafs face the Ottawa Senators in the Battle of Ontario.

If the Leafs survive the latest Battle of Ontario, they're a crash course with a juggernaut like the Washington Capitals.

#3 Florida Panthers

The defending champs got a 10.3% chance of winning the 2025 Stanley Cup from Money Puck. The Panthers finished third in the Atlantic Division but that shouldn't fool fans into believing they don't have a chance against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round.

A first-round victory for the Cats means facing the Toronto Maple Leafs Round 2. The Leafs were bounced in 2023's second-round by the Panthers, meaning the Panthers won't have to worry about dealing with Toronto.

The Panthers were given as good a chance as anyone to make it out of the Eastern Conference playoff bracket because of players like Brad Marchand, Aleksander Barkov, and Serei Bobrovsky.

#2 Vegas Golden Knights

Adin Hill will be looking to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to another Stanley Cup - Source: Imagn

The team given the second-best chance of hoisting the Cup was the Vegas Golden Knights with a 10.5% chance. The Knights have a balanced lineup led by Jack Eichel, two high-end blue liners in Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore, and a proven go-to goalie in Adin Hill.

The Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild were destined to meet in the first round. But after that, the Golden Knights are set to face the winner of the Edmonton Oilers-Los Angeles Kings series. Vegas, however, is expected to make it past them.

Vegas then likely runs into one of the toughest teams in the Western Conference: The Winnipeg Jets, Dallas Stars, or Colorado Avalanche. The path to the Cup won’t be easy for Vegas, but they have a team to get there.

#1 Winnipeg Jets

The team with the best chances of taking home the 2025 Stanley Cup is: Winnipeg Jets. The Jets are leading the pack with a 10.6% rating. The Jets won the Presidents’ Trophy this season and don’t seem to have any holes in their lineup.

All-world goalie Connor Hellebuyck seemingly makes all the difference. Hellebuyck can take over by stealing games. The Jets could be the class of the Western Conference as they look for their first Cup in franchise history.

