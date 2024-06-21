5 NHL teams that generated the least revenue in 2023 ft. Ottawa Senators

The NHL has been around for over 100 years, and throughout that time, there have been plenty of successful and unsuccessful franchises.

Visual Capitalist released a graphic showing the five NHL teams that made the least amount of revenue during the 2022-23 NHL season. The numbers are backed by Forbes. Here's a look at the teams that made the least money.

5 NHL teams that generated the least revenue

#5. Buffalo Sabres, $159 million

Buffalo made just $159 million in revenue

The Buffalo Sabres had the fifth-lowest revenue in the NHL in the 2022-23 NHL season at just $159 million.

Buffalo has been in the NHL since 1970 but the team has been struggling as the Sabres haven't made the playoffs since the 2010-11 season. Due to all the losses, Buffalo doesn't sell out the arena every night, which impacts their revenue.

#4. San Jose Sharks, $158 million

San Jose had $158 million in revnue

The San Jose Sharks had the fourth-lowest revenue in the NHL during the 2022-23 NHL season at $158 million.

San Jose is in the midst of a rebuild and California is not known to be a big hockey market, especially when the teams are losing. So, it shouldn't be a surprise that the Sharks didn't make a lot of revenue last season.

#3. Columbus Blue Jackets, $151 million

The Columbus Blue Jackets made $151 million in revenue which was the third-lowest in the NHL during the 2022-23 season.

Columbus, like the other teams in the bottom five, failed to make the playoffs. The Blue Jackets were also one of the worst teams during the 2022-23 NHL season as they finished with the second-worst record in the NHL.

#2. Ottawa Senators, $128 million

The Ottawa Senators being on this list is a bit of a surprise as Canada is a crazy hockey country.

However, Ottawa has been in the middle of a rebuild, so getting fans to the arena when it loses more games than it wins is tough. Also, the arena is not in downtown Ottawa, as it is in the outskirts and is hard to go to, which does impact the attendance.

#1. Arizona Coyotes, $120 million

The Arizona Coyotes making the least amount of revenue is not a surprise.

Arizona has since relocated to Utah as the Coyotes were playing at Arizona State University's arena which fits just 4,600 fans, so Arizona wasn't making a lot of money in attendance.