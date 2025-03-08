5 NHL teams that made massive upgrades during 2025 NHL trade deadline feat. Colorado Avalanche

The 2025 NHL trade deadline did not disappoint, as several major deals were completed before the 3 p.m. ET cutoff. While some last-minute trades may still be processing through league protocols, the bulk of the action is in.

Here’s a look at five teams that significantly improved following the 2025 NHL trade deadline.

5 NHL teams that got insanely better following 2025 NHL trade deadline

#5. Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars made a major splash by acquiring superstar winger Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes in a trade that was contingent on Rantanen signing an extension. Sure enough, he inked an eight-year deal, finalizing the trade between the two sides.

Additionally, the Stars added Mikael Granlund from the San Jose Sharks, further strengthening their forward depth. The Finnish duo of Granlund and Rantanen elevates Dallas into an elite offensive team. While losing Logan Stankoven was tough, it was the price of doing business at this level.

#4. Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers added numerous depth pieces to bolster their lineup at the NHL trade deadline. Their first move was acquiring Seth Jones in a blockbuster deal with the Chicago Blackhawks. Jones has struggled over the past couple of seasons, so a move to Florida could help him regain his top-pairing status.

The Panthers also shook things up by adding former Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand, essentially replacing the injured Matthew Tkachuk. If Tkachuk returns, the combination of his physicality and skill, paired with Marchand’s gritty play, could make Florida a formidable opponent down the stretch.

#3.Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning made a strong 2-for-1 deal with the Seattle Kraken, reacquiring Yanni Gourde and adding Oliver Bjorkstrand. The move reinforces Tampa Bay’s forward depth while improving its secondary scoring.

While the Lightning paid a steep price to bring back Gourde and Bjorkstrand, the team is now in a stronger position to compete with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers in the Atlantic Division.

#2. Toronto Maple Leafs

Speaking of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the club waited until Friday to make its biggest moves. First, they acquired Scott Laughton from the Philadelphia Flyers. The trade cost them a prospect and a first-round pick but addressed their need for center depth.

Later in the day, the Leafs made an even bigger splash, landing top-pairing defenseman Brandon Carlo from the Boston Bruins in a three-team trade. The deal cost them another top prospect, Fraser Minten, and additional draft picks, but it solidified their blue line.

With these moves, the Leafs now look like the team to beat in the Atlantic Division, boasting strong depth and a legitimate defensive core.

#1. Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche pulled a late-night blockbuster by acquiring Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders on Thursday. While the Avalanche had to part with their top prospect and a first-round pick, the deal gave them the second-line center they needed.

Then, on Friday, Colorado made another bold move, acquiring Charlie Coyle from the Boston Bruins in exchange for Casey Mittelstadt. With Nelson and Coyle, the Avalanche significantly strengthened their center depth.

