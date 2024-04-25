5 NHL teams that have never reached the Stanley Cup Finals ft. Winnipeg Jets

The Stanley Cup is one of the hardest trophies to win in professional sports. Not only is it difficult to win, but the journey through three rounds of playoff hockey to get to the finals is not for the faintest of hearts.

Some of the greatest players to skate in the NHL never won the Stanley Cup, let alone get a chance to play for it.

Names like Joe Thornton, Marcell Dionne and Mike Gartner missed their chance to win the Silver Chalice during their careers.

Meanwhile, names like Sidney Crosby, Mark Messier and Henri Richard have their names on the Stanley Cup more than a couple of times.

Although it takes an entire team to win, some players were fortunate to play on successful teams with deep playoff runs.

However, those less fortunate have played in markets that have never skated in the Stanley Cup Finals. Today, we look at the five teams still looking for their first shot at a championship in the NHL.

5 NHL teams that have never reached the Stanley Cup Finals

#5 Seattle Kraken (2021)

The Seattle Kraken may be the newest expansion team in the NHL, joining in 2021, and have qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs just once in three seasons.

However, in their first run, the franchise came within a game of advancing to the Western Conference Finals but fell short of replicating the feat of the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018.

Seattle Kraken

Despite being the youngest team in the NHL, the Kraken have been competitive out of the gate, not following the same fate of so many teams before them.

Playing in the Finals may not happen next year or the season after, but there's no reason why they shouldn't be a top team by the end of the decade.

#4 Columbus Blue Jackets (2000)

In 24 seasons, the Columbus Blue Jackets have qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs just six times and have one playoff series win in their history.

Even though they have employed All-Star players like Sergei Bobrovsky, Artemi Panarin, Johnny Gaudreau and Rick Nash, the Blue Jackets haven't compiled enough success to be a competitive team for a deep playoff run.

#3 Minnesota Wild (2000)

Another franchise that began operations at the turn of the century, the Minnesota Wild, had a memorable first playoff run in 2003.

Not only did the franchise retire the legendary Patrick Roy with a Game 7 elimination in the second round, but they advanced to the Western Conference Finals in their first playoff run.

Unfortunately, the Anaheim Ducks swept the Wild that season, and they have yet to return to the third round despite 13 playoff appearances in 23 seasons.

#2 Winnipeg Jets (1999)

The Winnipeg Jets began their operations as the Atlanta Thrashers in 1999. During their failed tenure in Georgia, which ended with relocation in 2011, the Thrashers only made the playoffs once, in 2007.

In addition to winning the Southeast Division title, the New York Rangers swept Atlanta in its only playoff run in the South.

Since re-establishing themselves in Winnipeg, the franchise has qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs seven times in 13 seasons.

As a top team in the West, the Jets advanced to the Western Conference Finals in 2018, which remains the best postseason run in franchise history.

#1 Arizona Coyotes (1979)

The Arizona Coyotes are now considered a dormant franchise, and they can come back if/when owner Alex Meruelo can secure land for a new arena.

Arizona Coyotes

During 28 seasons in the desert, the Coyotes advanced to the Western Conference Finals on one occasion, in 2012, losing in five games to the Los Angeles Kings.

The Coyotes were originally the Winnipeg Jets, who moved to the NHL from the WHA in 1979. During their run in Manitoba, they qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs 11 times, never getting past the second round.

Once the franchise relocated to Arizona, the Coyotes made the playoffs five of their first six seasons. After that, they made the playoffs only four more times between 2003 and 2024.