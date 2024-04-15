The Arizona Coyotes were formed in 1996 when the Winnipeg Jets relocated to Arizona from Manitoba, Canada.

Their franchise lineage began in 1972 when the Jets were in the World Hockey Association (WHA). When the WHA folded in 1979, they joined the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers, Hartford Whalers (now the Carolina Hurricanes) and Quebec Nordiques (now the Colorado Avalanche).

The Jets won three Avco World Trophies in the WHA but never duplicated that success in the NHL. By the 1990s, the franchise was in the second-smallest NHL market, and with an old arena, it became infeasible to keep the franchise in Winnipeg.

After reaching a deal to move to Phoenix, Arizona, the Coyotes were formed in 1996 but struggled for years to secure stable ownership before the NHL took over the books in 2011.

Unfortunately, the Coyotes could never find a suitable home. After various attempts from several owners to secure a new arena, the franchise will move to Salt Lake City and begin the next chapter in the fall.

Considering the franchise's lengthy history, we want to honor the club's 28 years in Arizona and discuss the top players who wore the iconic Kachina jersey.

Top 5 Arizona Coyotes players of all-time ft. Shane Doan

#5 Keith Tkachuk (1996 - 2001)

Keith Tkachuk is the only player to score 50 goals while wearing a Coyotes jersey, achieving 52 in the first season in the desert, 1996-97. Thackuk debuted in 1991-92 and played five seasons in Canada, relocating with the franchise.

In four and half seasons with Arizona, Tkachuk was a three-time All-Star and netted 179 goals and 334 points in 332 games. He was named the first captain in the Arizona chapter of franchise history while leading the team in scoring during those first two seasons.

Tkachuk scored 623 points in 640 games with the Jets/Coyotes franchise, 53.6% of which and 51.8% of which occurred in Arizona.

#4 Clayton Keller (2017 - 2024)

Clayton Keller is the only player on this list who has spent his entire career with the Coyotes. As the 7th overall pick in the 2016 Entry Draft, he made his NHL debut at 18 and has been a regular in the lineup since 2017-18.

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes

After eight seasons, Keller has moved into the top 10 in goals (166), assists (249) and points (415). Moreover, with 518 games under his belt, he's close to moving into the top 10 in games played. Randy Carlyle occupies the last spot with 564 games.

As mentioned, Keller has spent his entire career with the Coyotes and is about to embark on a new chapter when the club relocates to Salt Lake City. At 25, he's still got four seasons left on his current contract, giving him plenty of time to climb the ranks.

#3 Oliver Ekman-Larsson (2010 - 2021)

Oliver Ekman-Larsson spent the first 11 seasons of his career in Arizona, who drafted him as the 6th overall pick in the 2009 Entry Draft. During his time in the desert, he earned votes for the Norris Trophy five times and skated in two All-Star Games.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Arizona Coyotes

From 2018 to his trade in 2011, Ekman-Larsson served as captain of the Coyotes, taking over for Shane Doan. Doan held the role for a franchise-record 13 seasons. Interestingly, he was the second Swedish captain, following in the footsteps of Lars-Erik Sjöberg, the Jets' first NHL captain in 1979.

After 11 seasons in Arizona, Ekman-Larsson played in the fourth most games (769). He collected the seventh-most assists (260) and scored the ninth-most points (388).

#2 Teppo Numminen (1996 - 2003)

Teppo Numminen was a second-round pick (29th overall) in the 1986 Entry Draft, who debuted with the Jets in 1988-89 as a 20-year-old from Finland. He skated in Winnipeg for eight seasons, relocating with the franchise in 1996 and playing another seven seasons in the desert.

Numminen wore a Jets jersey for 547 games, collecting 53 goals, 212 assists and 265 points. When he skated in the Kachina jersey, he compiled 55 goals, 214 assists and 269 points in 551 games.

Although he spent an extra season in Canada, Numminen's best seasons came in Arizona. He ranks in the top five in games played (1,098), assists (426), points (534), plus/minus (plus-42) and shots (1,804).

#1 Shane Doan (1996 - 2017)

Doan is and may forever be the greatest player to ever skate with the Coyotes. Even though his career began with the Jets in 1995-96, he only played 74 games and collected 17 points while the club was in Canada.

The former seventh overall pick in the 1995 Entry Draft spent his 21-year career with the franchise, skating 20 seasons in the desert. Hee won the King Clancy Award (2010) and the Mark Messier Leadership Award (2012).

He skated in the 2004 and 2009 All-Star Games and served as captain from 2003 until his retirement in 2017.

Doan doesn't own a single-season record with the Coyotes. Still, he is the franchise's all-time leader in games player (1,540), goals (402), assists (570), points (972), power-play goals (128), game-winning goals (69) and shots 3,945.

Arizona retired his jersey #19 on Feb. 24, 2019. His son, Josh Doan, made his NHL debut on Mar. 26, 2024. Josh scored two goals in one of the best moments of the team's final season in the desert.

