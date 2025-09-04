5 NHL teams pushing for Stanley Cup glory in 2025/26 season after long rebuild ft. Canadiens

The 2025-26 NHL season is nearly upon us, and entering the season, there are some teams that appear ready to take the next step.

The usual suspects are the favorites to win the Cup, like the Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, and Edmonton Oilers, among others. But, heading into the season, here are five teams that are pushing for Stanley Cup glory.

5 NHL teams pushing for Stanley Cup glory

#1, Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens were the youngest team to make the playoffs last season and were active this offseason, improving their roster.

The Habs added the likes of Noah Dobson and Zachary Bolduc to bolster their lineup. The Canadiens' young core should take another step this season, and they could be a dark horse to make a deep playoff run.

Montreal enters the season with odds of winning the Cup at +5000, which is tied for the 16th-best odds.

#2, Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators, like the Montreal Canadiens, made the playoffs last season and will look to build off that this season.

The Senators weren't as aggressive as Montreal was last season, but Ottawa has a leg up on the Canadiens due to the fact that the Sens have a better goalie. Ottawa has Linus Ullmark in the net, and he has the capability to win games and steal playoff series come the playoffs.

Ottawa has odds of +3000 of winning the Cup, which is the 13th-best odds.

#3, New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils project to be one of the top teams in the East, and New Jersey has a chance to go on a deep playoff run.

The Devils have a ton of young talent like Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, and a star goalie in Jacob Markstrom to help them get over the hump.

The Devils have odds of +1600, which is 8th-best in the NHL.

#4, Minnesota Wild

Minnesota has odds of +4000 to win the Cup - Source: Imagn

The Minnesota Wild are a dark-horse team this season and could go on a deep playoff run.

The Wild have a true superstar in Kirill Kaprizov and a good goalie in Filip Gustavsson. Gustavsson has the capabilities to steal playoff games and series, and Minnesota has cap room to make some additions at the deadline.

With Kaprizov in the final year of his deal, the Wild may go all-in this season to try and get over the hump.

Minnesota has odds of +4000 to win the Cup.

#5, Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings have been rebuilding their roster for years to try and get past the Edmonton Oilers, but that hasn't been the case.

The Kings were active this offseason, and if Los Angeles can get past the Oilers, the Kings have the ability to go on a deep playoff run.

Los Angeles has odds of +2200 to win the Cup.

