5 pending free agents New York Islanders must re-sign in 2024 ft. Sebastian Aho 

The New York Islanders were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs in five games against the Carolina Hurricanes.

After losing in the first round, the Islanders will have plenty of questions to ask in terms of who they re-sign.

Expand Tweet

Let's take a look at the five players the Islanders should re-sign.

5 players the New York Islanders should re-sign

#1, Sebastian Aho

Sebastian Aho has been a nice depth player for the New York Islanders, as he's been a solid sixth or seventh defenseman for the team.

At 28, Aho still will have some good years ahead of him, as he can be a fill-in on defense. Aho also wouldn't be expensive as he would likely come in around $1 million or under, so the money makes sense.

#2, Simon Holmstrom, F

Simon Holmstrom is a pending restricted free agent after being selected 23rd overall by the New York Islanders in 2019.

Holmstrom played in 75 games for the Islanders this season as he recorded 15 goals and 10 assists for 25 points. The forward played in three playoff games but did not record a point.

However, at age 22, Holmstrom is a good bottom-six forward and should be brought back.

#3, Kyle MacLean, F

Kyle MacLean is a pending RFA

Kyle MacLean is a perfect replacement if the New York Islanders do move on from Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin.

MacLean plays with a physical edge, as he can be the Islanders' fourth-line center going forward, as he can add some secondary offense, but isn't afraid to fight or make hits.

#4, Oliver Wahlstrom, F

Oliver Wahlstrom hasn't lived up to the hype of being the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, but he still should be brought back next season.

Wahlstrom skated in 32 games last season, recording two goals and four assists.

At age 23, there is still some room to develop for Wahlstrom, so bringing him back on a cheap deal to see if he can realize his potential makes sense.

#5, Mike Reilly, D

It's likely that the New York Islanders will either bring back Mike Reilly or Robert Bortuzzo will be brought back.

Reilly is younger and played better for New York, as in the five playoff games, he had one goal and one assist for two points in the playoffs. Reilly can be a third-pairing defenseman for the Islanders and won't cost too much in free agency.