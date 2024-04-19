5 players who might not return for Montreal Canadiens in 2024-25 NHL season ft. Josh Anderson

The Montreal Canadiens are a young rebuilding team that failed to make the 2023-24 postseason.

Montreal finished the year with a record of 30-36-16, which was 28th in the league. It was a disappointing year for the Habs, who will look to add to their roster this offseason, while some players may move on.

Here are five players who may not return for the Canadiens next season.

5 players who might not return for the Montreal Canadiens in 2024-25

#1 Josh Anderson

Josh Anderson hasn't lived up to his contract or the expectations of the Montreal Canadiens.

Anderson has three years left on his deal at $5.5 million per season, so if Montreal looks to trade him, the Canadiens would have to retain some of his money.

Last season, Anderson recorded just 20 points in 78 games and a change of scenery might be good for both parties.

#2 Tanner Pearson

Tanner Pearson is a pending free agent, and it's uncertain if Montreal will look to bring him back.

Pearson recorded just 13 points in 54 games as he dealt with injuries throughout the year. Pearson will need to take a pay cut from the $3.25 million he was on this past season, but with some prospects coming up, Montreal moving on from him makes sense.

#3 David Savard

David Savard has one year left on his deal

David Savard's name came up to possibly be dealt at the NHL trade deadline, but that didn't happen.

With Savard having just one year left on his deal, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Montreal move him at the draft or this summer. Any Cup-contending team would love to have Savard on its roster, and Montreal could acquire draft picks to further its rebuild.

#4 Christian Dvorak

Christian Dvorak had a disappointing season with the Montreal Canadiens as he struggled with injuries this season.

Dvorak skated in just 30 games and recorded nine points. It was a frustrating season, and with Dvorak having one year left on his deal at $4.45 million, he is a prime trade candidate.

Dvorak has proven he can be a solid third-line forward in the NHL and could have some trade interest.

#5 Colin White

Colin White was claimed off waivers by the Montreal Canadiens but is a pending RFA.

In 17 games in Montreal, White failed to record a point. The fit wasn't there, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Habs not offer him a contract and let him hit the open market.