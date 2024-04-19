5 prospective NHL Utah hockey team names whose trademarks were officially filed feat. Utah Blizzard 

Speculation regarding Utah hockey team names has officially kicked off.

NHL insider Greg Wyshynski reported five potential Utah hockey team names based on filings submitted to the US Patent and Trademark Office:

Here's a closer look at the potential Utah hockey team names based on the recent filings.

5 potential Utah hockey team names

#1. Utah Blizzard

The name Utah Blizzard sounds similar to the Colorado Avalanche, as it references winter weather.

Nevertheless, “Blizzard” is one of the more catchy Utah hockey team names and should evoke thoughts of blue and white jerseys with a yeti-type creature holding a hockey stick.

Perhaps Utah will draw inspiration from the Edmundston Blizzard of the Maritime Hockey League. The club dresses in light blue and white jerseys resembling freshly fallen snow.

#2. Utah Fury

The Utah Fury is a strong name, to be sure. The name evokes thoughts of a hard-hitting team plowing over the competition.

At first glance, thoughts of the Calgary Flames’ fiery steed come to mind. Also, the name “Fury” is short and rolls off the tongue quite well. Thoughts of fans chanting “Fury! Fury!” sound exciting.

The Chicago Fury of the AAA Amateur Hockey Organization and their bright red uniforms could give fans a glimpse of what colors the Utah club may wear.

#3. Utah HC

Presumably, the abbreviation HC refers to “hockey club.” Such abbreviations are fairly uncommon in North American sports but are rather common in Europe.

For instance, the Finnish club Jukurit uses HC in its name, going by the full club name as Jukurit HC Oy.

With a name such as Utah HC, it might be hard to envision what the club’s uniforms might look like. Perhaps the club might want to resemble the colors of the NBA’s Utah Jazz. After all, the Utah hockey club shares the same owner as the Jazz.

#4. Utah Hockey Club

The name Utah Hockey Club seems like a variation of Utah HC. This variation sounds more like a soccer team name, adding an interesting twist to conventional North American team names.

From a branding perspective, Utah Hockey Club could give the new squad a unique take, helping stand out among the other 32 NHL clubs.

Such a name is not unheard of in North American sports. The Washington Football Team played in the NFL for a few seasons before being renamed the “Commanders.”

#5. Utah Venom

The Utah Venom brings images of a menacing viper to mind. This Utah hockey team name could cause the same buzz the San Jose Sharks created back in 1993.

While the Utah Venom may not go for teal-colored uniforms, the “Venom” moniker lends itself to all sorts of color combinations.

The Venom could take a page out of the Vegas Golden Knights’ book and find a unique color combination that stirs fans’ curiosity and drives jersey sales.

What do you think of the potential names listed above? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

