5 San Jose Sharks players and personnel detrimental to roster retool after yet another dismal year feat. Ryan Warsofsky

The San Jose Sharks ended another disappointing season, finishing in the cellar of the Western Conference. The Sharks ended up claiming the second-overall pick, while also possessing another first-rounder as a result of their tough season.

But as the team looks to take the next step forward, some team members stand in the way of the San Jose Sharks’ efforts to retool their roster as the club looks to finally get back into playoff contention.

So, let’s take a look at five San Jose Sharks team members detrimental to the San Jose Sharks roster retool.

5 San Jose Sharks players and personnel detrimental to roster retool

#5 Goaltending core

Yaroslav Askarov could be the solution to the Sharks' goaltending issues - Source: Imagn

The San Jose Sharks don’t have an NHL-ready goaltender signed for next season, that is, unless the Sharks feel that prospect Yaroslav Askarov is ready to take over the crease next season.

This season’s starter, Alexandar Georgiev, is a UFA while backup Georgii Romanov is an RFA.

Based on this situation, the Sharks will need to either re-sign Georgiev or acquire a solid starting goaltender if the club feels that Askarov isn’t ready.

Either way, the Sharks’ decision regarding Askarov likely determines the club’s goalie situation moving forward.

#4 Mike Grier

Mike Grier has done a solid job stewarding the San Jose Sharks’ rebuild. He’s been savvy in stockpiling as many draft picks and prospects as possible while bringing in serviceable NHL veterans to round out the team.

But this summer, Grier will need to utilize his $40+ million cap space to build a contending club moving forward.

Grier’s biggest decision, as outlined earlier, is finding a starting goaltender. Similarly, other decisions surrounding the cast of characters supporting Macklin Celebrini will be crucial in determining the Sharks’ chances of exiting the Western Conference cellar next season.

#3 Scouting staff

The Sharks' scouting staff will be hard-pressed to find the right player with the #2 pick - Source: Imagn

The San Jose Sharks hold two first-round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft: The second-overall selection and the 30th, which originally belonged to the Dallas Stars.

The #2 pick, in particular, could be the most crucial one in a long time for the Sharks. Last June, the Sharks took Macklin Celebrini, who was the no-brainer number-one-overall pick.

But this year, the Sharks’ selection will largely depend on what the New York Islanders do with their first-overall picks.

That situation puts a ton of pressure on the scouting staff. If they get it right, the Sharks could land franchise players in back-to-back drafts. But if they swing and miss, this year’s second-overall pick could be a huge missed opportunity.

#2 Mario Ferraro

Mario Ferraro has emerged as the Sharks’ best blue liner. He was the subject of trade speculation at this past season’s trade deadline as several interested suitors were looking to land the 26-year-old.

Ferraro enters this upcoming season in the final year of his current contract with a very reasonable $3.25 million cap hit. That figure seems quite palatable for contenders pressed up against the cap.

But it also means that Ferraro could be due a hefty payday next season. If that’s the case, Ferraro’s situation could cast a shadow over the San Jose Sharks, especially if the club feels they have little chance to re-sign him.

#1 Ryan Warsofsky

The Sharks hope that Warsofsky is the right coach to lead the club's rebuild - Source: Imagn

Ryan Warsofsky had a dismal first season with the San Jose Sharks. The team managed just 20 wins while accruing 12 additional points via overtime losses. The Sharks’ last-overall finish, while unsurprising, failed to yield signs of a potential turnaround.

Heading into this upcoming season, the team will be expecting Warsofsky to lead the Sharks to an improved record.

But if the club fails to gain any traction, questions may emerge regarding Warsofsky’s suitability as the coach to lead the Sharks to the next phase in their rebuild.

