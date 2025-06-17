5 St. Louis Blues players and personnel detrimental to roster retool after surprising season feat. Doug Armstrong

The St. Louis Blues showed a remarkable turnaround this past season, going from a lackluster start of the season to a team-record winning streak.

The club’s subpar start led to Drew Bannister’s dismissal in favor of Jim Montgomery. Montgomery was able to right the ship as he led the Blues to the playoffs. While the team’s first-round exit was disappointing to fans, the Blues’ showing was highly encouraging.

Five team members stand out as potentially detrimental to the team’s retooling efforts this offseason as the St. Louis Blues head into 2025-26.

Trending

Five St. Louis Blues players and personnel detrimental to roster retool

#5 Jordan Binnington

The Blues might have trouble figuring out Binnington's next contract - Source: Imagn

Jordan Binnington has been a solid netminder for the St. Louis Blues. While he hasn’t been able to recapture the magic of 2019, Binnington has given the Blues solid starts year in and year out.

Binnington is now entering the second-to-the-last year of his current contract. His $6 million cap hit is on the books for two more seasons. He’ll be eligible for free agency in 2027, opening the door to discussions regarding how much he could be worth by then.

The Blues will need to figure out if Binnington is worth a contract extension and how much it would cost to keep him. That decision could determine much of what the Blues do this summer.

#4 Philip Broberg

Philip Broberg was a great move as part of last summer’s double offer sheet. Broberg is now in the final year of his deal with a $4.58 million cap hit.

If Broberg has another strong season, he might put the Blues in a tough spot as he may price himself out of St. Louis. Some cap dumps may be looming on the horizon as the Blues head into 2025-26.

#3 Dylan Holloway

Dylan Holloway might price himself out of St. Louis - Source: Imagn

Dylan Holloway was the other player in last year’s dual offer sheet move. Holloway proved he’s a solid top-six forward, which makes his current $2.29 million cap hit look like a steal.

But like Broberg, Holloway’s next contract won’t be a steal. He’ll command a hefty raise in his next deal, potentially putting even more pressure on St. Louis' cap situation.

#2 Pavel Buchnevich

Pavel Buchnevich’s contract could become an albatross for the Blues sooner rather than later. He’s entering the first year of a six-year, $48 million contract.

Buchenvich’s numbers have unfortunately declined every year since his career-high 76 points in 2021-22.

If Buchnevich can’t rebound, the Blues could be stuck with an anchor as Buchnevich has a no-trade clause during the first four years of his contract.

#1 Doug Armstrong

Doug Armstrong will be looking to recapture the 2019 magic this upcoming season - Source: Imagn

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong has done a great job of turning the team’s rebuild into a short one.

The Blues missed the playoffs two seasons before sneaking back into the postseason this year. But Armstrong’s hockey IQ will be tested as he must now navigate a tough salary cap situation with several RFAs looming on the horizon.

The Blues could be forced to launch into a firesale to clear cap room if Armstrong can’t make things work,

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama