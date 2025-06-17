5 St. Louis Blues players and personnel detrimental to roster retool after surprising season feat. Doug Armstrong

The St. Louis Blues showed a remarkable turnaround this past season, going from a lackluster start of the season to a team-record winning streak.
The club’s subpar start led to Drew Bannister’s dismissal in favor of Jim Montgomery. Montgomery was able to right the ship as he led the Blues to the playoffs. While the team’s first-round exit was disappointing to fans, the Blues’ showing was highly encouraging.
Five team members stand out as potentially detrimental to the team’s retooling efforts this offseason as the St. Louis Blues head into 2025-26.
Five St. Louis Blues players and personnel detrimental to roster retool
#5 Jordan Binnington
Jordan Binnington has been a solid netminder for the St. Louis Blues. While he hasn’t been able to recapture the magic of 2019, Binnington has given the Blues solid starts year in and year out.
Binnington is now entering the second-to-the-last year of his current contract. His $6 million cap hit is on the books for two more seasons. He’ll be eligible for free agency in 2027, opening the door to discussions regarding how much he could be worth by then.
The Blues will need to figure out if Binnington is worth a contract extension and how much it would cost to keep him. That decision could determine much of what the Blues do this summer.
#4 Philip Broberg
Philip Broberg was a great move as part of last summer’s double offer sheet. Broberg is now in the final year of his deal with a $4.58 million cap hit.
If Broberg has another strong season, he might put the Blues in a tough spot as he may price himself out of St. Louis. Some cap dumps may be looming on the horizon as the Blues head into 2025-26.
#3 Dylan Holloway
Dylan Holloway was the other player in last year’s dual offer sheet move. Holloway proved he’s a solid top-six forward, which makes his current $2.29 million cap hit look like a steal.
But like Broberg, Holloway’s next contract won’t be a steal. He’ll command a hefty raise in his next deal, potentially putting even more pressure on St. Louis' cap situation.
#2 Pavel Buchnevich
Pavel Buchnevich’s contract could become an albatross for the Blues sooner rather than later. He’s entering the first year of a six-year, $48 million contract.
Buchenvich’s numbers have unfortunately declined every year since his career-high 76 points in 2021-22.
If Buchnevich can’t rebound, the Blues could be stuck with an anchor as Buchnevich has a no-trade clause during the first four years of his contract.
#1 Doug Armstrong
Blues general manager Doug Armstrong has done a great job of turning the team’s rebuild into a short one.
The Blues missed the playoffs two seasons before sneaking back into the postseason this year. But Armstrong’s hockey IQ will be tested as he must now navigate a tough salary cap situation with several RFAs looming on the horizon.
The Blues could be forced to launch into a firesale to clear cap room if Armstrong can’t make things work,
