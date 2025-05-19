5 Toronto Maple Leafs players who may not return for 2025-26 season feat. Mitch Marner

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ season came to a screeching halt on Sunday night as they dropped yet another Game 7, this time to the Florida Panthers by a lopsided 6-1 score.

With the Leafs now officially eliminated, an offseason of uncertainty and soul-searching begins. That situation involves players on the cusp of free agency who may not return. Some players also stand out as those whose lackluster performances may have ended their tenures in Toronto.

So, here’s a look at five Toronto Maple Leafs players who may not return for the 2025-26 season.

5 Toronto Maple Leafs players who may not return in 2025-26

#5 Nick Robertson

The stalemate between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nick Robertson this summer culminated in both sides meeting halfway on a one-year deal.

Unfortunately for Robertson, he didn’t have a standout year. While the Leafs could use him back next season, it’s unlikely the club will offer Robertson the contract he wants. It’s possible that Toronto moves his rights as he’s an RFA this summer to any team looking for bottom-six depth.

#4 Max Pacioretty

The Toronto Maple Leafs could bring Pacioretty back on another one-year deal - Source: Imagn

Max Pacioretty joined the Maple Leafs on a PTO at the outset of training camp. He played well at times, but injuries caused him to miss most of the second half of the regular season.

But when Pacioretty returned for the playoffs, he seemed rejuvenated and ready to contribute. If Pacioretty is willing to return next season on another one-year, league-minimum deal, the Leafs could be enticed to bring him back.

Otherwise, the veteran forward may be looking for another team this summer.

#3 Joseph Woll

Joseph Woll is under contract for the next three seasons. Toronto signed him to a three-year extension at the beginning of this season, hoping he would blossom into a bona fide number-one goalie.

While Woll played well during the regular season, his disappointing playoff performance, contrasted with Anthony Stolarz’s fantastic run, likely puts Woll on the outside looking in.

There’s a very good chance the Leafs will shop Woll this summer. The club should get plenty of response as there are teams looking for goaltending help. But moving Woll also means the Leafs will need to eat up some of his cap hit as $3.66 million is far too much for a backup goalie.

#2 John Tavares

John Tavares could return to the Toronto Maple Leafs at a significantly discounted price - Source: Imagn

John Tavares played out the final year of his contract in Toronto even after he was stripped of his captaincy. He had his best season in a long time and seemed reinvigorated at times.

Tavares, sadly, faded in the final three games against the Panthers. He was largely a non-factor and did not contribute much when the Leafs’ season was on the line. At 34, and an impending free agent, the chances of him returning to Toronto are slim.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be looking to reallocate Tavares’ $11 million cap hit to address other priority areas this summer.

#1 Mitch Marner

Mitch Marner has more than likely played his last game in Toronto. The impending free agent has reportedly been seeking a deal greater than that of teammate Auston Matthews’.

While Marner could get the deal he wants, it won’t be in Toronto. The team will be looking to address other key areas next season utilizing Marner’s $10.9 million cap hit. There’s a chance, of course, that Marner and the Leafs work out a deal. But given his lack of influence in the playoffs this season, Marner might be better off knocking on doors elsewhere.

