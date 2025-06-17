5 Utah Mammoth players and personnel detrimental to roster retool after encouraging inaugural season feat. Andre Tourigny

The Utah Mammoth have an exciting, young core led by captain Clayton Keller. The Mammoth were in the playoff conversation for much of the season before fading toward the end of the season.

But far from being a disappointing first season, the Mammoth’s inaugural year app6ears to have sown the seeds of what could be a bright future.

It’s worth, nonetheless, to take a closer look at the five team members who could be detrimental to this offseason’s retool as the Mammoth look to get back into the playoff race next season.

Five Utah Mammoth players and personnel detrimental to roster retool

#5 Logan Cooley

The Mammoth could face a challenge in signing Cooley to an extension - Source: Imagn

Logan Cooley has been a revelation for the Utah Mammoth. The 21-year-old had a stellar season, scoring 25 goals and adding 65 points in 75 regular-season contests.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that Cooley is entering the final year of his entry-level contract. That situation means that Cooley will need a new contract next season. Cooley could make it hard for the Mammoth to keep him if he has another great season like he did this past year.

#4 Josh Doan

Josh Doan is another highly talented young player for Utah. He notched 19 points in 51 games this season, showing signs of evolving into a solid middle-six player moving forward.

The 23-year-old Doan is also entering the final year of his entry-level deal and will need a new contract. While he may not price himself out of Utah, it may be challenging to determine how much he’s worth. If Doan continues to grow, his next contract could place pressure on the Mammoth’s salary cap situation.

#3 The scouting staff

The Mammoth must get the #4 pick right in the 2025 NHL draft- Source: Imagn

The Mammoth pulled off a remarkable feat at the 2025 NHL draft lottery, up 10 places from No. 14 to No. 4. As such, Utah's scouting staff faces great pressure to get the fourth pick right.

Utah could be looking at another great prospect with that pick, adding to an already talented young core. But if the scouting staff gets it wrong, the No. 4 pick could be a missed opportunity.

#2 Bill Armstrong

Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong has done a great job of putting a solid team together going as far back as the Arizona Coyotes days.

However, Armstrong faces a unique challenge this offseason. He has the backing of an ownership committed to winning. Plus, Armstrong will need to round out the team’s roster with about $20 million in cap space.

That situation may not sound intimidating, but given the number of RFAs coming up next season, Armstrong will need to ensure the team makes every salary cap dollar count.

#1 Andre Tourigny

Andre Tourigny must find a way to get the Mammoth to the next level - Source: Imagn

Andre Tourigny enters this offseason with momentum behind his team’s largely positive season. However, Tourigny will need to prove he’s the right coach for the Mammoth as the team enters a critical season.

The Mammoth will be looking to prove they have what it takes to become serious playoff contenders moving forward. Utah could be looking for a new coach if the team cannot make the next level in 2025-26.

