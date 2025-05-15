5 Vegas Golden Knights players who may not return next season feat. Rielly Smith

The Vegas Golden Knights saw their bid for the 2025 Stanley Cup come to an end on Wednesday following a heartbreaking 1-0 overtime loss at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers.

With the Golden Knights’ offseason now ready to begin, attention turns to potential changes in the team’s lineup for next season.

So, here’s a look at five Vegas Golden Knights players who may not be back for the 2025-26 season come this fall.

5 Vegas Golden Knights player who may not return in 2025-26

#5 Ilya Samsonov

Ilya Samsonov could be looking for a new team this summer - Source: Imagn

Backup goaltender Ilya Samsonov could be on the outside looking in this summer. He’s an impending free agent and is coming off a $1.8 million deal this season. The Golden Knights have Akira Schmid, who’s a capable backup, under contract for $875K next season.

As a result, Samsonov could become expendable this summer unless the Golden Knights feel that Schmid is better suited as the third-stringer in their depth chart.

#4 Brandon Saad

The 32-year-old was a welcome addition to the Vegas Golden Knights after being put on waivers by the St. Louis Blues earlier this year. He chipped in 14 points in 29 games for the Golden Knights during the regular season.

However, Vegas may be ready to move on from Saad and use his $1.5 million cap hit to re-sign other key RFAs this summer.

#3 Tanner Pearson

Tanner Pearson is a solid depth piece for the right price - Source: Imagn

Tanner Pearson signed a one-year, league-minimum deal with Vegas this offseason. He was a welcome addition to the team, pitching in 27 points in 78 games in a predominantly bottom-six role.

If Pearson is willing to return next season on a similar deal, there’s a good chance he stays. However, if he’s looking for a raise, Pearson could get it elsewhere this summer.

#2 Victor Olofsson

Victor Olofsson was a solid addition to the Vegas Golden Knights after leaving the Buffalo Sabres. He chipped in 29 points in 56 games this season.

In the playoffs, Olofsson was a solid threat, adding speed and solid grit throughout Vegas’ first two rounds.

At $1.075 million this season, Olofsson was a cost-effective option. If he’s willing to come back on a similar deal, he stays. Otherwise, Olofsson may have to look for another team in need of a reasonably priced middle-six forward.

#1 Reilly Smith

Reilly Smith didn't have quite the impact Vegas would have hoped this postseason - Source: Imagn

Reilly Smith was a good trade deadline acquisition for the Golden Knights this season. He put up 11 points in 21 games during the regular season. However, his production dipped in the postseason, where he scored just three goals in 11 games.

The 34-year-old is coming off a three-year deal with a $5 million AAV. If he’s keen on getting a similar deal, it’s unlikely he gets in Vegas. But if he’s willing to take a pay cut, the Vegas Golden Knights could be willing to give him another short-term deal.

Considering that Smith will be looking for one more multi-year deal, his days in Vegas could be over.

