Elliotte Friedman sends warning to Edmonton Oilers for crucial Game 5 against Golden Knights

The Edmonton Oilers will play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena. The game starts at 9:30 p.m. ET and will be shown on ESPN, CBC, Sportsnet and TVAS and heard live on 880 CHED.

The Oilers lead the series 3-1 and can advance to the Western Conference finals with one more win. They are coming off a 3-0 shutout victory in Game 4, where they played a strong, all-around game and got great goaltending from Stuart Skinner.

Ahead of this important game, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman spoke on the "32 Thoughts" podcast and issued a warning to the Oilers.

"I expect that Vegas is going to come out and play their best game of the playoffs in game five," he said (16:15 onwards).

He believes the Golden Knights will respond after being badly outplayed on Monday night. Friedman said Vegas' Game 4 performance was not typical, especially in a big game.

"I don't remember too many big, big games where they look as flat and as overmatched as they did in game four," Friedman said.

The Oilers won Game 4 with a strong performance. But Friedman believes that kind of result has likely pushed Vegas to regroup. Friedman also pointed out how competitive and proud the Vegas players are. He said:

"I can't imagine there's a lot left being unsaid in the aftermath they were pounded by the orders of that one," Friedman said. "I'm actually shocked at how badly Vegas was. Man, I'm not used to seeing that from them in a big game. They're too good, too proud for that."

Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy made it clear his team knows what’s at stake. He said (via NHL):

“It’s hard to win. But if you start with one at home, a building we have typically played well in, it’s small picture right now. Take care of business on Wednesday. Be ready to play. See if you can’t get a lead by playing the right way and having more urgency than them, more desperation."

Friedman’s main point is that the Oilers should not expect another easy game. Vegas will likely be more focused and aggressive on home ice.

Kris Knoblauch focused on 'one-game mentality' ahead of Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game 5

During the media press conference, Kris Knoblauch said the Oilers are not focused on how many games are left in the series.

"I don't think we're looking at how many games are left in the series, and it's a one-game mentality," Knoblauch said (via NHL on Tuesday).

He also mentioned that winning Game 5 would help in two ways. First, it would stop Vegas from building any momentum. Second, it would give the Oilers a chance to rest and heal. He said the playoffs are physical, and extra games can lead to more bumps and bruises.

"There are a lot of benefits of winning that next game – you don't give that opportunity for Vegas to put together a string of wins, and then also, the ability for us to have some downtime," Knoblauch said. "Guys can rest and not add to the bumps and bruises through the playoffs. It's a physical game."

Knoblauch discussed the defensive pairings and how they worked well in Game 4. He said Troy Stecher and Darnell Nurse have played together before and feel comfortable. That helped them play better and keep things simple on the ice.

