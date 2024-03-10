5 winners after 2024 NHL Trade Deadline feat. Vegas Golden Knights

The NHL trade deadline is always a whirlwind of activity, with teams vying to bolster their rosters for a playoff push or looking to stockpile assets for the future. As the dust settles, several teams emerge as clear winners.

Here are five winners of the NHL trade deadline

#1 Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights are masters at navigating the salary cap, and they once again demonstrated their prowess by making bold moves to strengthen their already talented roster.

Acquiring Tomas Hertl, Noah Hanifin, and Anthony Mantha significantly bolsters their lineup, providing additional scoring punch and defensive depth.

In exchange, they parted with David Edstrom, a 1st round pick, a 2nd, a 4th, and a conditional 1st and 3rd. With these additions, the Golden Knights are poised to potentially contend for the Stanley Cup once again.

#2 Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes have long been a competitive team but have fallen short in the playoffs in recent years. This season, they're leaving nothing to chance and went all-in at the NHL trade deadline.

Acquiring Evgeny Kuznetsov, Jake Guentzel, and Ty Smith strengthens their roster significantly, adding scoring depth and defensive prowess.

In exchange for these key additions, the Hurricanes parted with a multitude of assets, including Michael Bunting, Vasili Ponomarev, Cruz Lucious, Ville Koivunen, Cade Webber, and a 2nd, 3rd, and 5th round pick.

#3 Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets are in a prime position to make a playoff push, and they bolstered their roster with key acquisitions at the NHL trade deadline.

Adding Colin Miller and Tyler Toffoli gives the Jets additional firepower up front and strengthens their defensive corps. Despite not making a huge splash, the Jets addressed areas of need without sacrificing significant assets, acquiring both Miller and Toffoli for just a 3rd, 4th, and 5th round pick.

#4 Tampa Bay Lightning

Despite facing tight salary cap constraints, the Tampa Bay Lightning managed to make significant improvements to their roster at the NHL trade deadline.

Acquiring Matt Dumba and Anthony Duclair adds depth and versatility to their lineup, strengthening both their defense and forward corps.

Remarkably, the Lightning pulled off these acquisitions while only giving up a 5th round pick, a 3rd round pick, and a prospect.

#5 Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild made strategic moves at the trade deadline, recognizing the need to transition towards a younger roster.

Selling off veterans like Connor Dewar, Brandon Duhaime, Pat Maroon, and Nic Petan allows the Wild to accumulate valuable assets for the future.

In return, they acquired prospects Dmitry Ovchinnikov and Turner Elson, along with a 2026 3rd round pick and Luke Toporowski.