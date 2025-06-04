5 Winnipeg Jets players and personnel detrimental to retool roster after disappointing playoff exit feat. Connor Hellebuyck

The Winnipeg Jets were high on the list of plenty of experts to make a strong Stanley Cup run this postseason after winning the Presidents’ Trophy.
But as history has proven many times, regular-season success does not automatically translate into playoff wins. The Jets managed to squeak by the St. Louis Blues in the first round and were then bounced by the Dallas Stars in the second.
As the Winnipeg Jets look to retool and reload, five team members emerge as potential roadblocks to the team’s efforts to continue improving.
5 Winnipeg Jets players and personnel detrimental to retool after disappointing playoff exit
#5 Nikolaj Ehlers
Nikolaj Ehlers himself isn’t a stumbling block for the Winnipeg Jets’ retooling efforts. His next contract is.
Ehlers is a UFA this summer and will be looking to get a raise from his $6 million cap hit from last season. Given his body of work, Ehlers will get paid.
However, Ehlers is not the only free agent on the Jets’ list this offseason. Gabriel Vilardi, Mason Appleton, Morgan Barron, and Haydn Fleury, among others, need new contracts. So, Ehlers’ new contract will dictate how many of said free agents the team can keep.
If the Jets cannot afford to keep the bulk of their free agents, the club could be due for a regression next season.
#4 Gabriel Vilardi
Like Ehlers, Gabriel Vilardi’s next contract will determine how much the Winnipeg Jets can do to continue adding key pieces to the team.
Vilardi is coming off a two-year deal with a $3.437 million cap hit. Based on his production, Vilardi could be looking for a deal somewhere between $5 and $6 million.
If that’s the case, the Jets could pay Vilardi at the expense of other important depth pieces, leaving the club unable to fill out its remaining roster spots with more suitable alternatives.
#3 Scott Arniel
Scott Arniel has proved to be a great influence behind the bench for the Winnipeg Jets. He’s managed to turn a good team into a great one.
But his playing style demands quite a bit from his players. While he’s a good mix of old-school toughness and modern tactics, some potential free-agent acquisitions may be turned off by his taxing style of play.
If the Jets end up losing Ehlers, the club may struggle to fill the void with another high-end scoring winger who could pick up the slack. Instead, the club may have to settle for a gritter but less offensively gifted option.
#2 Kevin Cheveldayoff
Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has proven to make some shrewd moves for the club. However, he’s been unable to land the key pieces needed to push the Jets over the top and into serious Stanley Cup contention.
For instance, this trade deadline, the best Cheveldayoff could do was add Luke Schenn and Brandon Tanev. While both are solid players, they are not the kind that defines a team’s playoff run.
If Cheveldayoff cannot lure high-end free agents or acquire significant pieces via trade, the Jets could be staring at another strong regular season with a disappointing playoff finish.
#1 Connor Hellebuyck
It’s tough to say that a Vezina Trophy-winning goalie is a roadblock. But Connor Hellebuyck’s lack of postseason success has fans calling his role on the team into question.
The issue is that if the Jets wanted to explore other options in goal, it would be very hard to do with Hellebuyck’s $8.5 million cap hit.
Granted, if the Winnipeg Jets shopped Hellebuyck, the team’s phones would ring quite a bit. But Hellebuyck has a full no-trade clause for the next two seasons and a modified one till 2031. That situation means that if Hellebuyck cannot get over his playoff demons, the team could be stuck with him until his contract expires.
