Jets HC Scott Arniel reveals explanation given by NHL referees for controversial game-winning goal

Winnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel addressed the controversial goal that led to the Dallas Stars defeating his team in Game 3 on Sunday night.

During the post-game press conference, Arniel spoke to the media, providing an explanation for the on-ice call.

Here’s a look at the goal:

The Jets claimed that a kicking motion led to the puck going into the net. However, the call on the ice was a good goal.

Here’s what Arniel had to say was the explanation he received from the officials:

“The puck was kicked but that Heli directed it into the net. The rule states that if the puck gets kicked, if it hits a body or a stick of anybody else other than the goaltender it counts as a goal. It hit our goaltender's stick and went in the net. That is no goal.”

Despite Arniel’s interpretation of the rule, the goal stood on the ice. Arniel added the following comments from the officials as the reasoning behind the good goal:

“So, they said that Heli propelled the puck in. I haven't seen the word propeller in the rule book.”

Check out Arniel's comments starting at the 8:30 mark:

Unfortunately for the Jets, Alexander Petrovic’s goal stood as the game-winner. The Stars tacked on two more tallies to take the game 5-2 and a 2-1 series lead.

Jets lose Game 3 on a “propelled” puck

Connor Hellebuyck "propelled" the puck into his own net - Source: Imagn

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman offered a deeper explanation of what the on-ice officials saw as a good goal, with the video review eventually determining that Petrovic’s goal was good.

Here’s what Friedman had to say per Sportsnet:

“They felt it was a directed puck, not a kicked puck. That's one issue. The other thing here is they feel (Connor) Hellebuyck doesn't deflect it into the net — he propels it into the net. So even if it was a kicked puck, they felt very strongly that it wasn't directed in, it was propelled in, and that's why they decided to count it as a goal."

The detailed explanation shows that the officials felt the puck caromed off the Stars’ player and not kicked into the net. Moreover, the officials felt the puck would have gone in the net without Hellebuyck necessarily deflecting it into his net.

Nevertheless, the on-ice explanation from the officials was:

“Winnipeg goalie put the puck into his own net after a kick. It's a good goal."

Ultimately, the goal counted and the Jets lost the game. Now, the Jets will need to regroup as they head into Game 4 looking to even the series at two games apiece.

