Winnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel did not mince words when assessing goaltender Connor Hellebuyck's performance in the team's 5-2 loss against the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.

Hellebuyck was pulled in Game 6 after giving up five goals on 23 shots, with Eric Comrie stepping in and stopping all four shots he faced. Following the loss, head coach Scott Arniel emphasized that Hellebuyck wasn’t solely to blame for the defeat.

"One game showdown, that's what it is. Our whole group, not just Connor. This isn't about Connor tonight, was not about Connor. Tonight, we imploded in front of him and so now it's a one game showdown. It's our goalie against their goalie.” Arniel told reporters (13:30 onwards)

“It's our best players against their best players and it's our grinders are going against theirs, its special teams, it's D-zone coverage, it's what we do as a group, it's getting to Jet Hockey here getting back to it again."

Hellebuyck has posted much better numbers at home compared to the road this series. Through three home starts, he has a 2.33 GAA and .879 save percentage, while on the road he's posted a bloated 7.24 GAA and .758 save percentage over three games.

The Jets got goals from Cole Perfetti and Nino Niederreiter in the loss, while the Blues were led by scores from Philip Broberg, Cam Fowler, Brayden Schenn and Alexey Toropchenko. St. Louis netminder Jordan Binnington made 21 saves.

Game recap: Jets 5-2 loss against Blues

Philip Broberg put the Blues on board with a one-timer at 6:03 of the opening period. Cole Perfetti tied up the score 1-1 with a power-play goal early in the second, but Nathan Walker put the Blues back in front with a close-range finish at 11:34.

Brayden Schenn added another goal moments later, and goals from Cam Fowler and Alexei Toropchenko extended the lead to 5-1 in the second. Nino Niederreiter scored on a late power-play goal for Winnipeg in the third for the final 5-2 score.

"I have a lot of confidence in our group, not just Hely (Hellebuyck)," Arniel said."I have a lot of confidence in our group. You win one hockey game, you move on to the next round."

With the series now tied 3-3, a decisive Game 7 will take place in Winnipeg on Sunday.

