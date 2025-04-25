"Gary called in a favour": NHL fans irked as Jordan Binnington's sprawling save is upheld after video review

Jordan Binnington made a glove save that drew attention in Game 3 against the Winnipeg Jets. The St. Louis Blues won the game 7-2 on Thursday at Enterprise Center.

Midway through the second period, the Jets were on the power play. Mark Scheifele passed the puck across to Cole Perfetti, who shot quickly. Jordan Binnington slid and made the stop with his glove.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman tweeted on X,

"This might be a goal"

Perfetti pointed at the net, believing the puck crossed the line, and the referees went to video review. After over four minutes, the call stood as "no goal."

In a follow-up tweet, Friedman tweeted,

“Situation Room indicates did not have conclusive evidence to overturn no goal on-ice.”

Soon, fans noticed the final call and shared their reactions on the news:

"That was a goal. Gary called in a favour." One fan said.

"The NHL is a multi billion dollar league but still can't employ goal line technology? What are we doing here." Another fan posted.

"Situation room can't even define situation." a fan wrote.

"Ridiculous no goal, his whole glove was behind the line and you could see the puck through the webbing also behind the line! I am disgusted with the reffing in this series!" another fan mentioned.

The Jets are still leading the series 2-1, but the Blues can tie the series in Game 4. Take a look at more reactions from fans on X:

"3 different angles show it crossing the line. Why even have replay" one fan mentioned.

"It was in though let's be real. Reminded me of 2002 Canada/Czech with Hasek rolling into the net." a fan said.

"I have seen less evidence called a goal. Surprised. But there really has never been consistency in the situation room" one fan wrote.

Fortuitous as it may have been, Binnington's save kept the tide of the game in the Blues' favor as they piled on goal after goal on the Jets.

Jordan Binnington allowed just two in 7-2 win

Pavel Buchnevich scored a hat trick in the St. Louis Blues' 7-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3. Buchnevich scored two consecutive goals in three minutes, and another by Cam Fowler made it 3-0 for the Blues. David Gustafsson scored for the Jets at 4:32 of the third.

Buchnevich completed his hat trick at 5:24 of the third. And Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko scored two more goals. Neal Pionk scored the second goal for the Jets, and Colton Parayko scored the final goal to make it 7-2. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington made 16 saves out of 18 shots that he faced.

Blues will need a similar performance from Jordan Binnington to tie the series on Sunday.

