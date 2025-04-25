It got so bad for Winnipeg Jets, they pulled NHL's best goalie; 3 least impressive players from 7-2 onslaught by St. Louis Blues

The Winnipeg Jets suffered a crushing 7-2 defeat against the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of their Western Conference series on Wednesday.

The Blues, hosting their first playoff game series since 2022, overwhelmed the Jets at home. In the opening two games of the series, the Jets overcame a sluggish start to secure wins at home.

However, in Game 3, an early deficit proved too much to overcome, resulting in a 7-2 loss that narrowed their series lead to 2-1.

3 least impressive players from the Winnipeg Jets' 7-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues

#1. Neal Pionk

Pionk had a tough outing playing alongside Josh Morrissey. His weak backhand clearance attempt was intercepted, directly leading to Pavel Buchnevich's opening goal. Later in the period, a misplay in the neutral zone contributed to Cam Fowler's goal, which extended the Blues' lead to 3-0.

#2. Luke Schenn

Schenn also struggled on the night. His tripping penalty in the first period resulted in a power-play goal for the Blues, with Bouchnevich capitalizing to make it 2-0 for the hosts. In the third period, Schenn was outmaneuvered by Radek Faska, who set up the Blues' sixth goal, further exposing their defensive woes.

#3. Connor Hellebuyck

Even Connor Hellebuyck, the best goaltender in the regular season, had an off night. After the Blues dumped the puck into the Winnipeg Jets' zone, Hellebuyck skated behind the net to play it.

However, his attempted clearance was disrupted by a forechecking Robert Thomas, who stole the puck and set up Pavel Buchnevich. The Blues forward capitalized on the open net, completing his hat trick and extending the visitors' lead to 4-1 in the third period.

He blocked 19 shots on 25 attempts, posting a .760 save percentage, and was pulled in the third period.

The Winnipeg Jets will aim to bounce back when Game 4 returns to Enterprise Center on Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

