5 youngest players to ever win the Stanley Cup ft. Jaromir Jagr

Winning the Stanley Cup can take four years (Sidney Crosby), 13 years (Alex Ovechkin), or 22 years (Ray Bourque). However, some players are as fortunate as the ones listed below to be part of a winning team in their rookie seasons.

Either way, getting a name etched onto Hockey's Holy Grail is one of the hardest things to do in professional sports. Only a handful of teenagers earn the honor before their 20th birthday.

Who are the youngest players ever to win an NHL championship?

Five youngest players to ever win the Stanley Cup

#5. Harry Watson - 19 years, 338 days

With his first win in 1943, Harry Watson became the youngest player to win the Stanley Cup in NHL history. Before the end of the 1940s, he'd win three more titles, adding another one in 1951 to finish his Hall of Fame career with five.

Watson played for three Original Six teams, including the Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Chicago Blackhawks, scoring 207 points in 809 games.

#4. Marcel Pronovost - 19 years, 312 days

Marcel Pronovost is a Hall of Famer who won five titles throughout his 20-year career with the Red Wings and Maple Leafs. Before skating in the regular season, he won the Stanley Cup as a 19-year-old in 1950.

By the end of his career in 1970, Pronovost skated in 1,206 games, scoring 345 points, while winning a championship with Detroit in 1950, 1952, 1954, 1955, and Toronto in 1967.

#3. Mario Tremblay - 19 years, 252 days

Mario Tremblay was just 19 when he won the Stanley Cup for the first time in 1976. As a key player for the Montreal Canadiens, he would win four consecutive titles from 1976 to 1979.

Despite a successful 12-year career with the organization, Tremblay is more remembered for his stint behind the bench as the head coach who drove franchise icon Patrick Roy out of town.

#2. Jaromir Jagr - 19 years, 99 days

Jaromir Jagr was only 19 when he won the Stanley Cup as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991. It would be the first of a back-to-back run for the NHL's second-all-time leading scorer.

Surprisingly, the five-time scoring champion only made it back to the Final one more time, in 2013 with the Boston Bruins. One of the series' most memorable moments was when Jagr said his favorite player was Jaromir Jagr.

#1. Larry Hillman - 18 years, 47 days

Larry Hillman was born on Feb. 5, 1937, and two months after his 18th birthday, on Mar. 31, 1955, he became the youngest player ever to win the Stanley Cup.

During his rookie season with the Red Wings, he won the first of four titles with a Game 7 win over the Canadiens. Hillman's career would span 19 years and included 25 games with Montreal. He scored 232 points in 789 games.

Data for players' birthdays was obtained by sorting games played in the Stanley Cup playoffs from ages 17 to 19 on Stathead. From there, the list was narrowed down by skaters on championship teams, verified by game logs on HockeyReference.com.