Anaheim Ducks vs Buffalo Sabres:  Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 19, 2024

The Anaheim Ducks go on the road to play the Buffalo Sabres on Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Anaheim Ducks vs Buffalo Sabres: Game preview

The Anaheim Ducks are 19-33-2 and are in 14th place in the Western Conference. Anaheim is coming off a 9-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Before that, the Ducks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 to snap Anaheim's two-game losing streak.

The Ducks are led by Frank Vatrano, who has 42 points, Troy Terry, who has 39 points, Adam Henrique, who has 35 points, Mason McTavish, who has 33 points, and Ryan Strome has 30 points.

The Buffalo Sabres, meanwhile, are 24-26-4 and in 13th place in the Eastern Confernece. Buffalo is coming off a 3-2 OT win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday after a 4-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

The Sabres have been led by Casey Mittelstadt who has 44 points, Rasmus Dahlin, who has 41 points, Alex Tuch, who has 37 points, JJ Peterka, who has 36 points, and Jeff Skinner, who has 34 points.

Ducks vs Sabres: Head-to-head & key numbers

Anaheim is 19-20-3-3 all-time against Buffalo.

The Ducks are averaging 2.56 goals per game which ranks 29th.

The Sabres are 12-15-1 at home with a -4 goal differential.

Anaheim is allowing 3.52 goals per game which ranks 28th.

Buffalo is averaging 2.93 goals per game which ranks 21st.

The Ducks are 11-15-1 on the road with a -29 goal differential.

The Sabres are allowing 3.06 goals per game which ranks 14th.

Ducks vs Sabres: Odds & Prediction

The Anaheim Ducks are +160 underdogs, while the Buffalo Sabres are -192 favorites, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

Anaheim is coming off a lopsided 9-2 loss to Toronto, while Buffalo picked up a nice OT win over Minnesota, which should give them some confidence going into this matchup.

The Ducks will want to play much better than they did on Saturday, but their defense and goaltending are too big of a problem as Buffalo will cruise to a win here.

Prediction: Buffalo 5, Anaheim 3.

Sabres vs Ducks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Buffalo to win -192.

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals -108.

Tip 3: Tage Thompson over 3.5 shots on goal -125.

Tip 4: Jeff Skinner over 0.5 points -120.

