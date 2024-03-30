Anaheim Ducks vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Mar. 30, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers, 44-23-4 and fifth in the Western Conference, face the 24-45-4 Anaheim Ducks at the Rogers Place on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, SN360, SNW, BSSD and BSSC.
Edmonton secured a 4-1 home win against the Los Angeles in its last outing on Thursday, while Anaheim faced a 4-2 defeat to the Seattle Kraken on the same day.
Anaheim Ducks vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview
The Oilers average 3.58 goals and allow 2.87 per game, while their power-play success rate is 27.7%.
Leading the offensive charge is Zach Hyman with 51 goals and 19 assists. Connor McDavid comes in a close second with 27 goals and 95 assists. Leon Draisaitl has contributed 38 goals and 58 assists.
In goal, Stuart Skinner boasts a commendable record of 33-14-4, with a 2.62 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907.
Meanwhile, the Ducks average 2.44 goals but concede 3.59 per outing. Their power-play success rate is 17.5%. Frank Vatrano has been a key contributor with 30 goals and 21 assists. Mason McTavish follows closely with 17 goals and 23 assists, while Troy Terry has 19 goals and 30 assists.
John Gibson holds a 13-25-2 record for the season in goals, with a 3.41 GAA and achieving a save percentage of .891.
Anaheim Ducks vs Edmonton Oilers: Head-to-head and significant numbers
- The two teams have clashed 121 times.
- The Oilers are 58-53-2-8 against the Ducks.
- In faceoff, the Oilers have a 52.7% win rate, while the Ducks have 47.5%.
- The Oilers are 79.9% on penalty kills, while the Ducks are 73.2%.
Anaheim Ducks vs Edmonton Oilers: Odds and predictions
Edmonton has gone 41-23 as the betting favorite. With odds shorter than -565 this season, the Oilers have won every encounter, giving the team an 85.0% chance of winning this game.
Meanwhile, the Wild have been listed as the underdogs in 64 games, managing 20 upsets with +413 odds or longer, meaning they have a 19.5% chance to win this contest.
Prediction: Oilers 4-2 Ducks
Anaheim Ducks vs Edmonton Oilers: Betting tips
Tip 1: Oilers to win
Tip 2: Total goals over 4: Yes
Tip 3: Connor McDavid to score anytime: Yes
Tip 4: Leon Draisaitl to score first: Yes
Tip 5: Ducks to beat the spread: No
Poll : Who will win ?
Edmonton Oilers
Anaheim Ducks
0 votes