Anaheim Ducks vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Prediction, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 24, 2024

The Los Angeles Kings (28-17-10) face off against the Anaheim Ducks (20-34-2) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 10.30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSW, BSSD, and BSSC.

Having suffered a 4-1 loss against the Nashville Predators, the Kings are eager to rebound, while the Ducks, after a 7-4 defeat to the Blue Jackets, look to turn the tide.

Anaheim Ducks vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview

The Ducks average 2.61 goals per game but concede 3.57. Frank Vatrano has been a key contributor with 26 goals and 19 assists. Adam Henrique follows closely with 16 goals and 20 assists. Troy Terry has 17 goals and 28 assists.

John Gibson holds a 12-20-1 record for the season in goal, allowing 107 goals with a 3.16 GAA, making 1033 saves and achieving a .896 SV%.

The Los Angeles Kings have averaged 3.09 goals and conceded 2.64 goals per game, while their power play success rate is 22.3%.

Adrian Kempe leads the team with 19 goals and 30 assists, while Trevor Moore has contributed 21 goals and 16 assists. Anze Kopitar has provided 17 goals and 29 assists as well.

Cam Talbot has a 16-13-5 record in goal, with a 2.53 GAA and a .913 SV%.

Anaheim Ducks vs Los Angeles Kings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 167 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Ducks have an overall record of 77-70-11-9 against the Kings.

In faceoffs, the Kings have a 50.2% win rate, while the Ducks have 49.1%.

On penalty kills the Kings boast an 86.9% success rate, while the Ducks are at 76.4%.

Anaheim Ducks vs Los Angeles Kings: Odds and prediction

This season, Los Angeles has emerged victorious in 19 out of 38 games where they've been favorites. Additionally, in three games with odds shorter than -273, the Kings have secured victory twice, boasting a 73.2% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Anaheim Ducks have faced underdog status on 49 occasions this season, managing to upset their opponents 18 times. Anaheim has won three out of 11 games when labeled as the underdog with odds of +221 or longer, presenting a win probability of 31.2%.

Prediction: Kings 3 - 2 Ducks

Anaheim Ducks vs Los Angeles Kings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Kings to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes

Tip 3: Anze Kopitar to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Frank Vatrano to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Ducks to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will win? Los Angeles Kings Anaheim Ducks 0 votes