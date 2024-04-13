Anaheim Ducks vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Apr. 13, 2024

The Los Angeles Kings (42-26-11), seventh in the Western Conference, host the 14th-placed Anaheim Ducks (26-49-5) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSW, BSSD and BSSC.

In its last home game on Thursday, Los Angeles secured a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames. Meanwhile, Anaheim faced a home defeat on Friday, falling 6-3 to the Flames.

Expand Tweet

Anaheim Ducks vs Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview

The Ducks average 2.48 goals per game but concede 3.61. Their power-play success rate is 17.7%.

Expand Tweet

Frank Vatrano has been a key contributor for the Ducks, with 34 goals and 23 assists. Leo Carlsson follows closely with 12 goals and 16 assists. Troy Terry has 20 goals and 34 assists, while Alex Killorn has contributed 18 goals and as many assists.

"Today, Jakob Silfverberg play his final home game in the NHL."

Expand Tweet

John Gibson holds a 13-27-2 record for the season in goals, with a 3.54 goals-against average and a save percentage of .888.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Kings scored 3.10 goals and conceded 2.56 goals per game, while their power play success rate is 22.5%.

Trevor Moore leads the team, with 30 goals and 25 assists, while Kevin Fiala has contributed 28 goals and 43 assists. Anze Kopitar has provided 26 goals and 44 assists.

David Rittich has a 12-6-3 record in goal, with a 2.21 goals-against average and a save percentage of .919.

Anaheim Ducks vs Los Angeles Kings: Injury Report

The LA Kings have Pheonix Copley out for the season due to a knee injury, while Carl Grundstrom is out with a lower-body injury.

Meanwhile, the Ducks are also dealing with their fair share of injury concerns. Brock McGinn is out with a back injury. Pavel Mintyukov and Mason McTavish are day-to-day due to lower body, while Max Jones is out due to an upper-body injury.

Anaheim Ducks vs Los Angeles Kings: Head-to-Head and Significant Numbers

The two teams have clashed 162 times. The Ducks are 75-59-11-17 against the LA Kings.

In faceoffs, the Ducks have a 46.9% win rate, while the Kings have a 50.4% win rate. On penalty kills the Ducks have a 72.4% success rate, while the LA Kings are at 85.0%.

Anaheim Ducks vs Los Angeles Kings: Odds and Prediction

Los Angeles has won 31 of its 53 games as the odds favorite and two of its three games when playing with the odds shorter than -357, giving the team a 78.1% chance of winning tonight.

Meanwhile, the Ducks have been listed as the underdog 71 times this season and have upset their opponents on 22 occasions. Anaheim has gone 1-4 with odds of +280 or longer, giving it a 26.3% chance to win the upcoming contest.

Prediction: LA Kings 3-1 Ducks

Anaheim Ducks vs Los Angeles Kings: Betting Tips

Tip 1: LA Kings to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Kevin Fiala to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Adrian Kempe to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Ducks to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will win ? Los Angeles Kings Anaheim Ducks 0 votes View Discussion