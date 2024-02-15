Anaheim Ducks vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 15, 2024

The 22-25-2 Ottawa Senators host the 18-32-2 Anaheim Ducks at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, RDS2, TSN5, BSSD and BSSC.

Ottawa is coming off a 6-3 home victory against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, while Anaheim suffered a 5-0 road loss to the Montreal Canadiens on the same day.

Anaheim Ducks vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview

The Ducks average 2.5 goals per game but concede 3.50. Frank Vatrano has been a key contributor with 22 goals and 16 assists this season. Adam Henrique follows closely with 15 goals and 20 assists, while Troy Terry has 15 goals and 22 assists.

John Gibson holds a 10-19-1 record for the season in goal, allowing 93 goals with a 3.04 GAA, making 846 saves and achieving a .901 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Senators hold a 22-25-2 record overall. They have a scoring differential of -8, having scored 168 goals and allowed 176.

Brady Tkachuk leads the team with 25 goals and 19 assists.Tim Stutzle has contributed with 11 goals and 36 assists. Claude Giroux follows with 17 goals and 29 assists. Joonas Korpisalo has a 13-16-2 record in goal, a 3.37 GAA and .890 SV%.

Anaheim Ducks vs Ottawa Senators: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 46 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Senators have an overall record of 17-23-3-3 (40.2%) against the Ducks.

In faceoffs, the Senators have a 50.7% win rate, while the Ducks are 48.9%.

On penalty kills, the Ducks boast a 77.4% success rate, while the Senators have a strong 75% success rate.

Anaheim Ducks vs Ottawa Senators: Odds and Prediction

This season, the Senators have maintained a 12-8 record when considered the favorite by odds. Remarkably, in one game with odds shorter than -192, the Senators triumphed, indicating a strong 65.8% chance of winning this one.

Meanwhile, the Ducks have been labeled as underdogs 46 times, achieving 16 upsets. In 29 games as the underdogs by +161 or longer, Anaheim has clinched victory 10 times, presenting a win probability of 38.3% for the upcoming game.

Prediction: Senators 6-3 Ducks

Anaheim Ducks vs Ottawa Senators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Senators to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Brady Tkachuk to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Troy Terry to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Ducks to beat the spread: No

