Anaheim Ducks vs San Jose Sharks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 29, 2024

The Anaheim Ducks (20-35-3) will look to break their three-game losing streak as they take on the struggling San Jose Sharks (15-37-5) on Feb. 29 at 10.30 p.m. ET at SAP Center. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBSC-CA, BSSC, and BSSD.

Anaheim's previous game on Feb. 25 saw them fall 4-2 at home against the Predators, while San Jose, who have lost four consecutive games, faced a 7-2 defeat at home against the Devils in their last outing on Feb 27.

Anaheim Ducks vs San Jose Sharks: Game Preview

The Ducks average 2.59 goals per game, but concede 3.55. Frank Vatrano has been a key contributor with 26 goals and 19 assists. Adam Henrique follows closely with 16 goals and 22 assists, and Troy Terry has 17 goals and 28 assists.

John Gibson holds a 12-20-2 record for the season in goals, allowing 109 goals with a 3.12 GAA, making 1083 saves and achieving a .899 SV%.

The Sharks are averaging 2.09 goals per game and have allowed goals at a rate of 3.82 per outing. Tomas Hertl leads the team in scoring with 15 goals and 19 assists, Fabian Zetterlund has contributed 15 goals and eight assists, while Mikael Granlund contributed 25 assists. In goal, Mackenzie Blackwood has a 9-18-3 record, posting a 3.48 GAA and a .899 SV%.

Anaheim Ducks vs San Jose Sharks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The teams have faced off 172 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Sharks have an overall record of 87-74-4-7 against the Ducks.

In faceoffs, the Sharks have a 49.9% win rate, while the Ducks have a 48.8% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Sharks boast an 76.4% success rate, while the Ducks are at 74.9%.

Anaheim Ducks vs San Jose Sharks: Odds and prediction

Anaheim emerged victorious in two out of the seven games where they were favored this season. Moreover, in three instances where the odds were less than -124, the Ducks secured victories twice, indicating a 55.4% chance of replicating this success in this game.

On the other hand, the Sharks have been the underdog in 57 games this season, managing to pull off 15 upset wins, equivalent to a 26.3% success rate. San Jose's record stands at 15-42 when listed as underdogs of +104 or longer, with odds giving them a 49.0% chance of winning this one.

Prediction: Ducks 5 - 2 Sharks

Anaheim Ducks vs San Jose Sharks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Ducks to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Frank Vatrano to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Fabian Zetterlund to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Sharks to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will win ? Anaheim Ducks San Jose Sharks 0 votes