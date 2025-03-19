Anderson scores twice, Dvorak’s 4-point night, and more: 3 reasons why Montreal Canadiens won 6-3 over Ottawa Senators

The Montreal Canadiens got a big 6-3 win over Atlantic Division rivals, the Ottawa Senators, on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. With the win, the Habs snapped the Senators’ six-game winning streak, extending their own winning streak to two games.

Josh Anderson scored twice for the Montreal Canadiens, with Christian Dvorak, Lane Hutson, Nick Suzuki (PPG) and Brendan Gallagher (EN) scoring the other goals for the Habs. Meanwhile, Drake Batherson, Michael Amadio and Travis Hamonic scored for the Ottawa Senators.

So, here’s a look at the three key reasons why the Montreal Canadiens beat the Ottawa Senators:

Three reasons why the Montreal Canadiens beat the Ottawa Senators

#3 Effective special teams

The Montreal Canadiens got key contributions from its special teams. First, the power play went 1-for-4 on the night, getting a crucial goal from captain Nick Suzuki to take a 4-3 lead midway through the third period.

Here’s a look at the tally:

Suzuki’s go-ahead goal stood as the game-winner, capping off the comeback win.

As for the Habs’ penalty kill, it was perfect on the night, going 3-for-3. The solid penalty kill was crucial, as it kept the Canadiens in the game, helping them twice recover from deficits.

#2 Anderson scores twice

Josh Anderson had a strong game for the Montreal Canadiens, scoring twice. He scored his 11th of the season to tie the game at 3-3 at the 10:22 mark of the third period before adding an empty-netter with less than two minutes to go to ice the win for the Habs.

Here’s a look at Anderson’s equalizer:

Anderson tapped a loose puck past Senators netminder Linus Ullmark to tie the game. The hardworking goal was the Canadiens' reward for a strong third period where they outshot the Sens 16-5.

#1 Dvorak’s four-point night

Christian Dvorak had his best game of the season, notching up four points. Dvorak scored a goal and added three assists to earn the game’s third star.

Here’s a look at Dvorak’s goal:

The nifty breakaway goal opened the scoring a little over two minutes into the game. While the Senators would score twice to take the lead, the resilient Canadiens, led by Dvorak’s terrific effort, pulled out the win on home ice.

The Canadiens will get Wednesday off before traveling to Long Island to take on the New York Islanders on Thursday night. Both teams will look to keep their playoff aspirations alive as the season heads down the stretch run.

