Arizona Coyotes vs Calgary Flames: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | April 14th, 2024

On Sunday, the Calgary Flames (36-38-5, 12th in the Western Conference) will take on the Arizona Coyotes (35-40-5, 13th). The game will tip off at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary at 8 p.m. ET. It will be shown on ESPN+, SNW and SCRIPPS.

Calgary secured a 6-3 victory against the Anaheim Ducks in a road game on Friday. Meanwhile, Arizona won a 3-2 victory on the road against the Edmonton Oilers on the same day.

Arizona Coyotes vs Calgary Flames: Game preview

The Flames are averaging 3.05 goals per game while allowing 3.25. Their power play success rate is 17.9%.

Yegor Sharangovich is their top scorer with 30 goals and 28 assists for 58 points. Nazem Kadri, who has 27 goals and 44 assists, has supported him. Andrei Kuzmenko has contributed 21 goals and 22 assists, while Jonathan Huberdeau has 40 assists.

Jacob Markstrom holds a 23-22-2 record in goal, with a 2.75 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes have a GFA of 3.05 and a GAA of 3.33. Their power play success rate is 21.6%.

Clayton Keller leads the offensive efforts for the Coyotes with 33 goals and 40 assists. Matias Maccelli has contributed 14 goals and 40 assists, while Nick Bjugstad has 22 goals and 23 assists.

Connor Ingram has a 22-20-3 record in goal, with a 2.86 GAA and a .909 SV%.

Arizona Coyotes vs Calgary Flames: Injury report

For the Flames, Key player Blake Coleman is questionable with an upper-body injury and Daniel Vladar is out for the season due to a hip injury.

On the other hand, the Coyotes will be without Travis Boyd for the season due to a pectoral injury, and Barrett Hayton is also out due to a lower-body injury.

Arizona Coyotes vs Calgary Flames: Head-to-Head and Significant Numbers

The two teams have clashed 212 times. The Arizona Coyotes are 85-101-20-6 against the Flames.

In faceoffs, the Flames have a 49.5% win rate, while the Coyotes have a 45.3% win rate. The Flames have 81.1% on penalty kills, while the Coyotes have 76.2%.

Arizona Coyotes vs Calgary Flames: Odds and predictions

The Flames have won 17 of 34 games this season as the betting favorite. They have won 16 of the 45 games with odds less than -145, giving them a 59.2% chance of victory.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes have been listed as the underdogs 63 times and managed 23 upsets. Arizona has a 15-30 record with odds of +122 or longer, giving the team a 45.0% chance to win this game.

Prediction: Coyotes 5 - 3 Flames

Arizona Coyotes vs Calgary Flames: Betting tips

Tip 1: Coyotes to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Clayton Keller to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Yegor Sharangovich to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Flames to beat the spread: Yes.

