Arizona Coyotes vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 10th 2024

The 16-43-5 Chicago Blackhawks are gearing up to break a five-game home losing streak as they take on the 26-33-5 Arizona Coyotes at the United Center on Sunday, March 10, at 6 p.m. ET, with live coverage on ESPN+, NHLN, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS.

Arizona's last game on Friday saw it clinch a dominant 4-0 victory at home against the Detroit Red Wings. Meanwhile, Chicago's recent game on Saturday ended in a 4-1 defeat on the road against the Washington Capitals.

Arizona Coyotes vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview

The Blackhawks score 2.03 goals per game and concede an average of 3.56 goals. Their power-play success rate is 14.2%.

Connor Bedard has contributed 17 goals and 26 assists, followed by Jason Dickinson with 18 goals and 12 assists. Nick Foligno contributed 15 goals and 14 assists.

Moreover, Arvid Soderblom holds a 3-18-1 record in goal this year, maintaining a 3.88 GAA and a .880 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes are averaging 2.91 goals per game and concedie 3.30, while their power play success rate is 22.8%.

Clayton Keller leads the offensive efforts for the Coyotes with 23 goals and 30 assists. Matias Maccelli has contributed 11 goals and 34 assists, while Nick Bjugstad has 15 goals and 19 assists.

In goal, Connor Ingram has a 18-16-3 record, with a 2.78 GAA and .911 SV%.

Arizona Coyotes vs Chicago Blackhawks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 166 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Coyotes are 70-76-15-5 against the Blackhawks.

In faceoffs, the Coyotes have a 45.8% win rate, while the Blackhawks have 46.3%.

On penalty kills, the Blackhawks boast an 76.2% success rate, while the Coyotes are 77.4%.

Arizona Coyotes vs Chicago Blackhawks: Odds and prediction

This season, Arizona has been successful as the odds favorite, clinching victory in nine out of 13 games. With a 3-1 record when facing odds shorter than -181, the Coyotes carry a promising 64.4% chance of victory in this game.

Conversely, the Blackhawks have managed 15 wins out of 62 games as underdogs. However, Chicago has struggled with a 13-40 when underdogs with odds of +150 or longer, resulting in a 40.0% chance of winning this particular matchups.

Prediction: Coyotes 3-1 Blackhawks

Arizona Coyotes vs Chicago Blackhawks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Coyotes to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 4: Yes.

Tip 3: Clayton Keller to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Connor Bedard to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Blackhawks to beat the spread: No.

