Arizona Coyotes vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 1, 2024

The Arizona Coyotes are on the road for the second half of a back-to-back to play the Ottawa Senators on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+ and makes for an interesting spectacle.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Ottawa Senators preview

The Arizona Coyotes are 23-31-5 and coming off a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. Arizona is on a 13-game losing streak with their last win coming on Jan. 22 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, as they went 0-10 in February.

The Coyotes have been led by Clayton Keller who has 52 points, while Matias Maccelli has 40 points, Alexander Kerfoot has 35 points, Nick Schmaltz has 35 points, and Lawson Crouse has 32.

The Ottawa Senators, meanwhile, are 25-29-3 and coming off a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Before that, the Sens lost 6-3 to the Washington Capitals as Ottawa is in 15th place in the East.

The Senators have been led by Tim Stutzle who has 54 points, while Claude Giroux has 52 points, Brady Tkachuk has 50 points, Drake Batherson has 44 points, and Vladimir Tarasenko has 38 points.

Coyotes vs. Senators: Head-to-head & key numbers

Arizona is 23-19-2-2 all-time against Ottawa.

The Coyotes are averaging 2.85 goals per game which ranks 26th.

The Sens are 17-13-2 at home with a zero-goal differential.

Arizona is allowing 3.32 goals per game.

Ottawa is averaging 3.3 goals per game which ranks 11th.

The Coyotes are 8-16-5 with a -19 goal differential.

The Senators are allowing 3.56 goals per game which ranks 30th.

Coyotes vs. Senators: Odds & prediction

The Arizona Coyotes are +160 underdogs while the Ottawa Senators are -192 favorites, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Arizona and Ottawa have struggled this season but the Coyotes have been terrible as of late. The Senators do play well at home and should have success here with Arizona on a back-to-back and having some tired legs.

Ottawa can score plenty of goals but the problem has been their goaltending. However, the Coyotes offense has struggled as of late so the Senators should be able to cruise to a win here.

Prediction: Senators 5, Coyotes 2.

Coyotes vs Senators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Ottawa -1.5 +124.

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals -120.

Tip 3: Claude Giroux over 2.5 shots on goal -135.

Tip 4: Mathieu Joseph over 0.5 points +120.

