Arizona Coyotes vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 9th, 2024

On Tuesday, at 10 p.m. ET, the Seattle Kraken (32-31-13, 11th in the Western Conference) will take on the Arizona Coyotes (33-39-5, 13th) at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The game will be shown on ESPN+, ROOT-NW+ and SCRIPPS.

Seattle's last road game on April 5 ended in a 3-1 victory against the Anaheim Ducks. On the other hand, Arizona won a 5-2 road victory against the San Jose Sharks in their latest game on Sunday.

Arizona Coyotes vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview

The Coyotes are averaging 3.08 goals per game and conceding 3.32, while their power play success rate is 22.4%.

Clayton Keller leads the offensive efforts for the Coyotes with 33 goals and 40 assists. Matias Maccelli has contributed 14 goals and 39 assists, while Nick Bjugstad has 22 goals and 23 assists.

In goal, Karel Vejmelka has a 12-18-2 record, with a 2.86 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Kraken averages 2.62 goals per game, succeeding on 21.2% of their power play opportunities. On defense, they concede 2.83 goals per outing.

Jared McCann leads the team with 28 goals and 32 assists. Jordan Eberle contributed 17 goals and 25 assists, while Oliver Bjorkstrand added 20 goals and 35 assists and Vince Dunn contributed with 35 assists.

Moreover, Philipp Grudauer holds a season record of 13-14-2 in goal, with a 2.90 goals against average and a save percentage of .896.

Arizona Coyotes vs Seattle Kraken: Injury Report

For the Kraken, Adam Larsson is listed as day-to-day due to personal reasons.

On the other hand, the Coyotes will be without Travis Boyd for the season due to a pectoral injury, and Barrett Hayton is also out due to a lower body injury.

Arizona Coyotes vs Seattle Kraken: Head-to-Head and Significant Numbers

The two teams have clashed eight times. The Seattle Kraken are 4-2-2 against the Coyotes. In faceoffs, Seattle has a 47.4% win rate, while the Coyotes have a 45.6% win rate. On penalty kills, the Seattle Seahawks have 79.2%, while the Coyotes have 76.3%.

Arizona Coyotes vs Seattle Kraken: Odds and Predictions

This season, Seattle has won 16 of 29 games as the betting favorite and won 10 of the 16 games with odds less than -147, giving them a 59.5% chance of victory.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes have been listed as the underdogs 60 times this season and managed 21 upsets. Arizona has a 12-40 record with odds of +123 or longer, giving them a 44.8% chance to win this contest.

Prediction: Kraken 4–3 Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes vs Seattle Kraken: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Kraken to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Jared McCann to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Clayton Keller to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Coyotes to beat the spread: Yes

