Arizona Coyotes vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 29, 2024

The Arizona Coyotes (23-30-5) will strive to end a 10-game road losing streak when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (33-17-8) at the Scotiabank Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SNO and SCRIPPS.

Toronto's latest encounter saw them suffer a 6-2 home defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, while Arizona's most recent game was a 4-2 road loss to the Montreal Canadiens on the same day.

Arizona Coyotes vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

The Maple Leafs leads the league in scoring with an average of 3.66 goals per game, making them top-scoring team, but their defense ranks 21st, allowing 3.17 goals per outing.

Their power play efficiency stands at an impressive 29.1%, placing them first overall. Auston Matthews leads Toronto with 52 goals, 25 assists and 244 shots on goal. He has been supported well by William Nylander 31 goals, 48 assists and 238 shots on goal, while Mitch Marner has 23 goals and 49 assists.

In goal, Ilya Samsonov is 14-5-6, with a 3.25 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes are averaging 2.86 goals per game and conceding 3.31, while their power play success rate is 21.7%.

Clayton Keller leads the offensive efforts for the Coyotes with 22 goals and 30 assists. Matias Maccelli has contributed 10 goals and 29 assists, while Nick Bjugstad has 13 goals and 18 assists.

In goal, Connor Ingram has a 17-14-3 record, with a 2.81 GAA and .910 SV%.

Arizona Coyotes vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Head-to-head

The two teams have faced off 107 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Coyotes have an overall record of 59-39-8-1 against the Maple Leafs.

The Coyotes have a 45.4% win rate in faceoffs, while the Maple Leafs are 53.9%.

The Maple Leafs boast a 78% success rate on penalty kills, while the Coyotes have a 77.6% success rate.

Arizona Coyotes vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and prediction

This season, Toronto has excelled as the favorites, boasting a 28-20 record according to odds. When favored with odds shorter than -250 in six games, the Maple Leafs have secured four victories, indicating a 71.4% likelihood of winning this one.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes have defied expectations with 14 upset wins in 46 games as underdogs, reflecting a 30.4% success rate. When categorized as underdogs with odds of +203 or longer, Arizona has a 1-2 record, giving it a 33.0% chance of emerging victorious here.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 5-3 Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Maple Leafs to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Auston Matthews to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Mitch Marner to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Coyotes to beat the spread: No

