The Toronto Maple Leafs emerged victorious over the Pittsburgh Penguins with a 3-2 win on Monday, as Auston Matthews continued his stellar season. He notched his NHL-leading 65th goal along with an assist while Matthew Knies also found the back of the net for Toronto, with Ilya Samsonov making 29 saves to secure the win. On the other end, Rickard Rakell and Drew O’Connor scored for the Penguins, who have been on an impressive 6-0-3 streak in their last nine games, revitalizing their playoff push in the Eastern Conference.

It seems as though the Maple Leafs are getting their best goalie play at the best time of the year, as Samsonov was the difference-maker against the goal-desperate Penguins with 29 saves. The recently hot Alex Nedelkjovic looked mortal with only 20 saves on 23 shots on the night.

Three takeaways from the Toronto Maple Leafs' 3-2 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins as Auston Matthews pulls within five goals of the 70-goal benchmark

Auston Matthews is just five goals away from setting a historic milestone by becoming the first NHL player in over 30 years to hit 70 goals in a season. Meanwhile, for the Penguins, it's a crucial loser point that ties up the team with the Red Wings for the last wild card spot, but more importantly, a point behind the Islanders for third in the Metro Conference.

1. Matthews Marches Toward Historic Milestone

Auston Matthews showcased his scoring prowess again, tallying his 65th goal of the season and adding an assist in the game. With just five games remaining, Matthews is on track to potentially reach the elusive 70-goal mark, a feat not accomplished in over three decades. His recent surge, with six goals in the last five games, highlights his determination to etch his name in NHL history alongside legends like Mario Lemieux and Alex Ovechkin.

2. Penguins' Resilience in Playoff Push

Despite the loss, the Penguins demonstrated resilience and determination in their playoff pursuit. With the single point earned from the overtime defeat, they are now tied with the Detroit Red Wings at 78 points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, holding a game in hand. Their impressive 6-0-3 record over the last nine games showcases their determination to secure a postseason berth, fueled by strong performances and timely goals.

3. McCabe Seals the Deal in Overtime

In a dramatic overtime period, Jake McCabe emerged as the hero for the Toronto Maple Leafs, netting the game-winning goal at 1:30. Taking a pass from Auston Matthews, McCabe capitalized on the opportunity to secure his eighth goal of the season, clinching the victory for Toronto. His decisive finish underscores the depth and resilience of the Maple Leafs, as they aim to maintain momentum heading into the postseason.