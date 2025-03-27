Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado’s projected lineup for game against the LA Kings | March 27, 2025

Tonight, the Colorado Avalanche will host the LA Kings as the team looks to make it four wins in a row. In its most recent outing, Colorado was able to pick up a big 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings, building on wins over the Montreal Canadiens and the Ottawa Senators last week.

Ad

While Colorado's heading into tonight's game with plenty of momentum, the Kings are in the midst of an impressive win streak of their own that's seen them pick up four straight wins.

Currently, Colorado is sitting in third place in the Central Division, six points ahead of the fourth-place Minnesota Wild and five points behind the second-place Dallas Stars.

On the flip side, LA is sitting in second place in the Pacific Division, two points ahead of the third-place Oilers and five points behind the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ad

Trending

Colorado Avalanche projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Jonathan Drouin - Nathan Mackinnon - Valeri Nichushkin Artturi Lehkonen - Brock Nelson - Martin Necas Joel Kiviranta - Charlie Coyle - Ross Colton Parker Kelly - Jack Drury - Logan O'Connor

Defense

Devon Toews - Cale Makar Ryan Lindgren - Sam Malinski Samuel Girard - Keaton Middleton

Goalies

Mackenzie Blackwood Scott Wedgewood

Powerplay

Valeri Nichushkin, Jonathan Drouin, Martin Necas, Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar Artturi Lehkonen, Brock Nelson, Ross Colton, Devon Toews, Samuel Girard

Ad

Penalty Kill

Jack Drury, Joel Kiviranta, Devon Toews, Cale Makar Artturi Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin, Ryan Lindgren, Samuel Girard

Looking at the previous meeting between the Avalanche and the Kings, as well as upcoming games on Colorado's schedule

Tonight's showdown between the Colorado Avalanche and LA Kings will be the second of three regular-season meetings between these two teams.

Ad

Back in mid-November, the Avalanche were able to pick up a 4-2 win over the Kings, extending their win streak at the time to three, while pushing their regular-season record to 9-8-0.

Following tonight's game, these two teams will collide once more before the end of the regular season on April 12, in what will be the second-to-last game of the season for Colorado.

Before that, however, the Avalanche will host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday and the Calgary Flames on Monday, before hitting the road for a three-game road trip to kick off the month of April that will see them collide with the Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama