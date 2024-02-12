Best NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire picks for Week 18 ft. Samuel Ersson, David Rittich and more  

As NHL teams return from their extended breaks surrounding the All-Star Game, fantasy hockey returns to normal with crucial matchups in the official second half of the season.

Although every manager struggled through the previous two weeks with limited options to play while many superstars sat out for half of the matchup, a handful of players have started to emerge as key skaters to target on the waiver wire.

Whether you are comfortable with your lineups or trying to scramble to find production and remain in the playoff race, here are three players to consider for your NHL fantasy hockey team this week.

Best NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Picks for Week 18

#1. Samuel Ersson - Philadelphia Flyers (Rostered in 47% of leagues)

In case anyone has been living under a rock, everyone is aware of the situation in Philadelphia, where Samuel Ersson has assumed the starting role for the Flyers. Although he's going to get pushed by Calvin Petersen and even Felix Sandstrom, the crease is all his for the remainder of the regular season.

Samuel Ersson, Philadelphia Flyers

After 27 games, Ersson is 14-9-3 with a .903 save percentage and a 2.47 goals-against average. Meanwhile, the Flyers are sitting pretty comfortably in the third seed in the Metropolitan Division with an excellent chance to swap positions with the Carolina Hurricanes, who sit above them by three points.

Thankfully, Philadelphia has a six-point cushion on the New York Islanders, but Ersson doesn't have a lot of room to make mistakes and lose a bunch of games. As an unproven 24-year-old, he's getting his opportunity to be a number one goalie in the NHL and will be someone to watch down the stretch.

#2. David Rittich - Los Angeles Kings (Rostered in 24% of leagues)

David Rittich is getting another crack to play in the NHL after a five-year run as a starter with the Calgary Flames from 2016 to 2021 before bouncing around the league, recently playing in the American Hockey League. After the Los Angeles Kings lost Pheonix Copley for the season, they called Rittich up, and he hasn't disappointed.

David Rittich, Los Angeles Kings

In 12 games, he's produced a 6-1-3 record, including a shutout over the Edmonton Oilers this past weekend. He's got fantastic statistics with a 1.90 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage. Even though Cam Talbot went to the All-Star Game, he's struggled lately, giving Rittich a chance to play more.

Since his first appearance on Dec. 19, he's played 12 out of the Kings' last 22 games, while Talbot has skated in 12, earning a 1-8-3 record. As mentioned, with subpar performances, Rittich could find favor under new head Jim Hiller and, if he remains consistent, could get the bulk of the starts in the second half.

#3. Shane Pinto - Ottawa Senators (Rostered in 14% of leagues)

Shane Pinto was suspended for gambling in the first half of the season (41 games). Upon his return to the NHL on Jan. 21, he's netted seven points in seven games, with five in his last two outings.

Interestingly, the Ottawa Senators have been 5-2-0 since his return and are working out of the Eastern Conference basement. Even though he's seen various ice times, ranging from 20:14 to 13:35, he averages 16:56 a night and currently has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Shane Pinto, Ottawa Senators

The Senators were supposed to be playoff contenders this year, and although that is no longer an achievable goal, the team could become sellers at the NHL Trade Deadline, giving space to prospects to play with the club.

Meanwhile, Pinto is months away from being a restricted free agent, meaning if he wants a rise over his $775k salary, he'll need to prove his worth, which makes him an intriguing fantasy option to keep tabs on.