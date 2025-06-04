Better or worse: Is the 2025 Florida Panthers squad superior to last year's Stanley Cup-winning team?

The Florida Panthers will be entering their third Stanley Cup Final. After falling short in their first attempt in 2003 against the Vegas Golden Knights, they bounced back in 2024, capturing the franchise's first Cup by defeating the Edmonton Oilers in a thrilling seven-game series.

The Panthers face a familiar foe: the Edmonton Oilers, who look noticeably stronger than last year. The 2025 Panthers seem to have an edge over the 2024 championship squad in several key areas.

However, repeating as champions against the improved Oilers will be a tall order for the Panthers. Let's break it down.

The Panthers have improved playoff offense

Florida Panthers v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five - Source: Getty

The Panthers are lighting up the scoreboard in the postseason like never before. They're averaging 3.88 goals per game at 5-on-5 through 17 playoff games, a huge leap from the 2.29 they managed in 2024.

The offensive surge comes from their core staying intact—Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe, and Sam Bennett are all still driving the bus.

Moreover, the addition of Brad Marchand on the third line with Anton Lundell and Eetu Loustarinen has been a game-changer. That line has been pumping out over three points per game on the road, giving the Cats a deeper scoring punch.

Deeper playoff scoring and stronger defensive metrics

Depth is where the Panthers shine. They've got 19 different skaters with at least one playoff goal, compared to 17 last term. The spread of scoring means opponents can't just focus on shutting down Barkov or Reinhart, giving the defending champions a more unpredictable attack.

This postseason, the Panthers are tighter at the back than their 2024 counterparts. They're allowing just 2.29 goals against per game in the playoffs, down from 2.42 last year, and their goal differential is a whopping +27 compared to +11 in 2024.

With Seth Jones and Niko Mikkola stepping up, the Panthers' pairing is holding opponents to fewer quality chances, which is huge against a high-octane team like the Oilers. Moreover, special teams are another area where the Cats have upped their game.

The Panthers have shown they can win in different ways. They crushed Bolts in five games, outlasted Toronto in a seven-game slugfest, and dispatched the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference final. The Panthers' ability to blow teams out and still win tight games shows a versatility that last year's squad lacked.

