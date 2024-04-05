Bill Masterton Trophy nominees: Full list of 2024 NHL stars named by PWHA

According to NHL.com, the Bill Masterton Trophy, first awarded in 1968, is given to the player that "best exemplifying perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey."

The award gets its name from Bill Masterton, who played for the Minnesota North Stars in 1968 and died on Jan. 15, 1968, after an internal brain injury sustained following a hit against the Oakland Seals on Jan. 13, 1968.

Every season, NHL players overcome personal and professional conflicts to remain in the lineup and continue playing professional hockey. Some of the most remembered Bill Masterton winners have survived cancer, potentially life-threatening health issues and injuries that have been thought to end careers.

On Friday, the Professional Hockey Writers Association announced the 32 nominees from each league club. For those unfamiliar with the nomination process, each local chapter votes for a player from their team.

Last season's Bill Masterton Trophy winner was Kris Letang of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

2024 Bill Masterton Trophy Nominees

Danton Heinen, Boston Bruins

Anaheim Ducks: Urho Vaakanainen (65 games - 14 points)

Arizona Coyotes: Connor Ingram (46 games - 20 wins)

Boston Bruins: Danton Heinen (69 games - 34 points)

Buffalo Sabres: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (49 games - 25 wins)

Calgary Flames: Oliver Kylington (27 games - five points)

Carolina Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen (14 games - 11 wins)

Chicago Blackhawks: Colin Blackwell (39 games - 12 points)

Colorado Avalanche: Jonathan Drouin (73 games - 51 points)

Columbus Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski (64 games - 49 points)

Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars: Matt Duchene (74 games - 62 points)

Detroit Red Wings: Alex Lyon (74 games - 19 wins)

Edmonton Oilers: Vincent Desharnais (70 games - 11 points)

Florida Panthers: Oliver Ekman-Larsson (77 games - 30 points)

Los Angeles Kings: Viktor Arvidsson (12 games - eight points)

Minnesota Wild: Marco Rossi (75 games - 37 points)

Montreal Canadiens: Joel Armia (59 games - 22 points)

Nashville Predators: Michael McCarron (64 games - 22 points)

New Jersey Devils: Curtis Lazar (70 games - 25 points)

New York Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck (76 games - 19 points)

New York Rangers: Jonathan Quick (25 games - 17 wins)

Ottawa Senators: Claude Giroux (75 games - 60 points)

Philadelphia Flyers: Sean Couturier (70 games - 36 points)

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins: Sidney Crosby (76 games - 84 points)

San Jose Sharks: Justin Bailey (54 games - 14 points)

Seattle Kraken: Joey Daccord (47 games - 18 wins)

St. Louis Blues: Nathan Walker (39 games - 11 points)

Tampa Bay Lightning: Mikey Eyssimont (75 games - 23 points)

Toronto Maple Leafs: Ilya Samsonov (36 games - 21 wins)

Vancouver Canucks: Noah Juulsen (53 games - seven points)

Vegas Golden Knights: Alex Pietrangelo (64 games - 33 points)

Washington Capitals: T.J. Oshie (47 games - 22 points)

Winnipeg Jets: Laurent Brossoit (21 games - 13 wins)