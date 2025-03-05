Blackhawks lineup today: Chicago's projected lineup for game against Ottawa Senators | March 5, 2025

Tonight, the Chicago Blackhawks will look to make it three in a row when they host the Ottawa Senators at United Center. After picking up a big win over Anaheim on Saturday and another win over LA on Monday, Chicago has a chance to tie its longest winning streak of the season with a win tonight.

Ad

Across from them on the ice, however, will be a hungry Ottawa Senators team eager to get back in the win column after a 5-4 loss to the Capitals this week.

Heading into tonight's game, the Blackhawks are still sitting at the bottom of the Central Division, with their hopes of a postseason run essentially nonexistent. On the flip side, the Senators are sitting in fifth place in the Atlantic Division, just one point behind the Red Wings.

Ad

Trending

With just one point separating them from a wild-card spot in the playoffs, the Senators will be looking to pick up a win tonight in hopes of moving into wild-card contention.

Ahead of the game, let's look at Chicago's projected lines:

Forwards

Landon Slaggert - Connor Bedard - Frank Nazar Teuvo Teravainen - Ryan Donato - Ilya Mikheyev Colton Dach - Andreas Athanasiou - Tyler Bertuzzi Pat Maroon - Lukas Reichel - Craig Smith

Ad

Defense

Alex Vlasic - Louis Crevier Ethan Del Mastro - Connor Murphy Wyatt Kaiser - Alec Martinez

Goalies

Spencer Knight Arvid Soderblom

Powerplay

Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Bedard, Alex Vlasic Pat Maroon, Frank Nazar, Lukas Reichel, Alec Martinez, Craig Smith

Penalty Kill

Frank Nazar, Ilya Mikheyev, Alex Vlasic, Connor Murphy Colton Dach, Teuvo Teravainen, Alec Martinez, Louis Crevier

Looking at the odds for tonight's Blackhawks vs Senators game, as well as upcoming games on Chicago's schedule

Heading into tonight's clash between the Blackhawks and the Senators, it should come as no surprise that Ottawa is sitting as a betting favorite.

Ad

On FanDuel, Ottawa is a -210 favorite, while on the flip side, Chicago is a +172 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Ottawa is a -205 favorite, and Chicago is a +170 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $210 bet on the Senators to win $100 (in addition to the original bet) on FanDuel, while a $100 bet on Chicago could win $172 (in addition to the original bet).

Following tonight's game, the Blackhawks will host the Utah Hockey Club on Friday before hitting the road for the second leg of a back-to-back against Nashville.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama