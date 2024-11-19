Blackhawks lineup tonight: Chicago's projected lineup for game against Anaheim Ducks | Nov 19, 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks (6-11-1) will take on the Anaheim Ducks in an inter-conference matchup on Tuesday. The Blackhawks look to snap a two-game skid that has seen them fall to the bottom of the Central Division.
Since a 2-0 start to November, Chicago has gone just 1-4, with the latest defeats to Seattle Kraken (1-3) on Thursday and the Vancouver Canucks (1-4) on Saturday.
On the other hand, the Anaheim Ducks (7-8-2) are heading into tonight's road game on a two-game win streak, which has seen them beat the Detroit Red Wings (6-4 on Friday) and Dallas Stars (4-2 on Monday).
Heading into the Ducks vs. Blackhawks game, Chicago still has netminder Laurent Brossoit on the non-rostered injured reserve list, in addition to defenceman Seth Jones, who was placed on the injured reserve list with a foot injury last week.
Ahead of puck drop, the Blackhawks lines for tonight's game are expected to be as follows:
Forwards:
- LW Joey Anderson - C Jason Dickinson - RW Connor Bedard
- LW Philipp Kurashev - C Nick Foligno - RW Teuvo Teravainen
- LW Taylor Hall - C Ryan Donato - RW Ilya Mikheyev
- LW Tyler Bertuzzi - C Lukas Reichel - RW Craig Smith
Defense:
- Alex Vlasic - Connor Murphy
- T.J. Brodie - Alec Martinez
- Wyatt Kaiser - Nolan Allen
Goalies:
- Petr Mrazek
- Arvid Soderblom
Powerplay:
- Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Bedard, Alex Vlasic
- Pat Maroon, Lukas Reichel, Philipp Kurashev, Craig Smith, Alec Martinez
Penalty Kill:
- Jason Dickinson, Joey Anderson, Alex Vlasic, Connor Murphy
- Philipp Kurashev, Teuvo Teravainen, Alec Martinez, TJ Brodie
Looking at the odds for Ducks vs. Blackhawks and Chicago's upcoming games in November
Ahead of Ducks vs. Blackhawks, Chicago is a slight but comfortable betting favorite on most major US sportsbooks. On FanDuel, the team is a -176 favorite, while the Ducks are +146 underdogs despite a two-game win streak.
The odds on DraftKings are nearly identical, with the Blackhawks sitting as -180 favorites while the Ducks are +150 underdogs ahead of tonight's game.
Using the DraftKings odds as an example, Chicago being -180 favorites means it would take a $180 bet on the team to win $100, whereas a $100 bet on Anaheim as the underdog would win $150.
Following the home game, Chicago will host defending Stanley Cup Champions Florida Panthers (12-5-1) on Thursday before hitting the road for a game against the Philadelphia Flyers (8-9-2) on Saturday.
From there, the Blackhawks will return home for a Nov. 27 meeting against the Stars before going on the road to play the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 29.