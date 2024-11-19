Blackhawks lineup tonight: Chicago's projected lineup for game against Anaheim Ducks | Nov 19, 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks (6-11-1) will take on the Anaheim Ducks in an inter-conference matchup on Tuesday. The Blackhawks look to snap a two-game skid that has seen them fall to the bottom of the Central Division.

Since a 2-0 start to November, Chicago has gone just 1-4, with the latest defeats to Seattle Kraken (1-3) on Thursday and the Vancouver Canucks (1-4) on Saturday.

On the other hand, the Anaheim Ducks (7-8-2) are heading into tonight's road game on a two-game win streak, which has seen them beat the Detroit Red Wings (6-4 on Friday) and Dallas Stars (4-2 on Monday).

Heading into the Ducks vs. Blackhawks game, Chicago still has netminder Laurent Brossoit on the non-rostered injured reserve list, in addition to defenceman Seth Jones, who was placed on the injured reserve list with a foot injury last week.

Ahead of puck drop, the Blackhawks lines for tonight's game are expected to be as follows:

Forwards:

LW Joey Anderson - C Jason Dickinson - RW Connor Bedard LW Philipp Kurashev - C Nick Foligno - RW Teuvo Teravainen LW Taylor Hall - C Ryan Donato - RW Ilya Mikheyev LW Tyler Bertuzzi - C Lukas Reichel - RW Craig Smith

Defense:

Alex Vlasic - Connor Murphy T.J. Brodie - Alec Martinez Wyatt Kaiser - Nolan Allen

Goalies:

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Powerplay:

Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Donato, Teuvo Teravainen, Connor Bedard, Alex Vlasic Pat Maroon, Lukas Reichel, Philipp Kurashev, Craig Smith, Alec Martinez

Penalty Kill:

Jason Dickinson, Joey Anderson, Alex Vlasic, Connor Murphy Philipp Kurashev, Teuvo Teravainen, Alec Martinez, TJ Brodie

Looking at the odds for Ducks vs. Blackhawks and Chicago's upcoming games in November

Ahead of Ducks vs. Blackhawks, Chicago is a slight but comfortable betting favorite on most major US sportsbooks. On FanDuel, the team is a -176 favorite, while the Ducks are +146 underdogs despite a two-game win streak.

The odds on DraftKings are nearly identical, with the Blackhawks sitting as -180 favorites while the Ducks are +150 underdogs ahead of tonight's game.

Using the DraftKings odds as an example, Chicago being -180 favorites means it would take a $180 bet on the team to win $100, whereas a $100 bet on Anaheim as the underdog would win $150.

Following the home game, Chicago will host defending Stanley Cup Champions Florida Panthers (12-5-1) on Thursday before hitting the road for a game against the Philadelphia Flyers (8-9-2) on Saturday.

From there, the Blackhawks will return home for a Nov. 27 meeting against the Stars before going on the road to play the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 29.

