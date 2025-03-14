Blown lead, poor defensive play and more: 3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers lost to New Jersey Devils 

The Edmonton Oilers lost a crucial game to the New Jersey Devils by a score of 3-2 at Prudential Center on Thursday night. With the win, the Devils extended their winning streak to three games, while the Oilers have now lost two in a row, and have fallen to 3-7-1 in their last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard scored for the Oilers. Meanwhile, the Devils got goals from Brett Pesce, Jesper Bratt and Simon Nemec. Nemec’s third-period marker stood as the game-winner.

Here’s a closer look at three reasons why the Edmonton Oilers lost to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers lost 3-2 to New Jersey Devils

#3. Scoring dried up

The Edmonton Oilers fell victim to their lack of scoring despite having a talented lineup. While Leon Draisaitl got on the board and Connor McDavid registered two assists, other key players like Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins failed to register on the scoresheet.

Moreover, depth players like Jeff Skinner, Corey Perry and Viktor Arvidsson were nonfactors in the game. That situation led Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch to deploy Draisaitl and McDavid for about 25 minutes apiece.

In the end, the Oilers could not get enough goals in the third period, despite outshooting the Devils 19-6, to at least force overtime.

#2. Blow lead

The Oilers took a 2-1 lead early in the third period on Evan Bouchard’s 13th of the season. However, the Devils came right back, scoring roughly two minutes later to tie the game. Jesper Bratt’s 19th of the season leveled the game at the 6:50 mark.

Then, the Devils struck again less than two minutes later with Simon Nemec blasting a shot from the point to give the Devils a 3-2 lead. Despite the Oilers’ relentless push down the stretch, goalie Jake Allen stood tall while shutting the door to secure the victory.

#1. Poor defensive play

The wheels came off defensively for the Oilers in the third period. While looking to hold a 2-1 lead, the Devils pressured the Oilers as the Devils sought the equalizer.

The interesting aspect of the two-goal outburst from New Jersey was how they placed bodies in front of Stuart Skinner to screen him.

Here’s a look at Bratt’s goal:

The replay shows two red sweaters and two white sweaters creating havoc in front of Skinner. Similarly, Nemec’s goal was possible due to the mayhem in front of him.

Here’s a look at the goal:

The pairing of Brett Kulak and Ty Emberson looked awful on the night. Emberson, in particular, was a minus-3 on the night, with Kulak being unable to remove Nico Hischier from the front of the net.

The Oilers’ brief third-period meltdown cost them two valuable points in the standings.

The Oilers won’t have much time to regroup as they visit the New York Islanders next at UBS Arena on Friday as part of their Metro Division swing.

