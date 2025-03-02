Bobrovsky’s 23 saves, depth scoring, and more: 3 reasons why Florida Panthers shut out Calgary Flames

The Florida Panthers earned a big home win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday afternoon, shutting them out 3-0 at Amerant Bank Arena. With the victory, Florida has now won eight of its last 10 games and reclaimed sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division.

Jonah Gadjovich, Evan Rodrigues and Mackie Samoskevich scored for the Panthers, while Flames goaltender Dan Vladar made 39 saves in the loss.

Here’s a look at the three main reasons why the Florida Panthers shut out the Calgary Flames on Saturday afternoon.

3 reasons why Florida Panthers shut out Calgary Flames

#1. Solid all-around performance

The Florida Panthers controlled play against the Flames, outshooting them 42-23 while winning more than 51% of faceoffs. Florida also went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and recorded three takeaways.

Despite Matthew Tkachuk’s absence, the Panthers played their usual structured, two-way game without major issues. Captain Aleksander Barkov and Florida’s blue line were particularly effective in shutting down Calgary’s offense.

#2. Depth scoring

The Florida Panthers received crucial goals from their depth players. Main offensive pieces like Barkov, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart did not register a point, Gadjovich, Samoskevich and Rodrigues stepped up offensively.

Sam Bennett also had a strong game, recording two assists. The veteran forward hasn’t had the standout season Florida had hoped for, but his two helpers against Calgary could provide a much-needed spark.

#3. Bobrovsky’s 23 saves

Sergei Bobrovsky was the star of the game, stopping all 23 shots he faced for his third shutout of the season.

Although the Panthers limited Calgary’s high-danger scoring chances, Bobrovsky delivered when needed. The performance exemplified Florida’s defensive identity, as the team controlled possession and smothered the opposition.

The win helps Florida in its battle with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the Atlantic Division lead. Whoever finishes first in the division will avoid a first-round playoff matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Panthers will get a break on Sunday before facing their in-state rivals, the Lightning, on Tuesday night at home in what could be a potential first-round preview.

