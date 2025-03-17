Boeser shut down, lack of depth scoring, and more: 3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks lost 3-1 to Utah Hockey Club

The Vancouver Canucks were on the wrong end of a 3-1 game against the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday night at Rogers Arena, snapping the Canucks’ two-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Utah Hockey Club stayed in the hunt for the second wildcard spot, gaining ground on the Canucks and sweeping the season series.

Quinn Hughes got the lone marker for the Vancouver Canucks, while Kevin Stenlund, Logan Cooley and Clayton Keller got the tallies for the Utah Hockey Club.

So, here’s a look at the three key reasons why the Vancouver Canucks lost to the Utah Hockey Club:

Three reasons why the Vancouver Canucks lost to the Utah Hockey Club

#3 Canucks outplayed

The Vancouver Canucks were essentially outplayed by the Utah Hockey Club. The Canucks managed just 19 shots on the night, getting outshot 23-19.. Utah won almost 64% of the face-offs while controlling much of the play by forcing 12 giveaways and registering five takeaways.

Overall, the Canucks played a flat game, allowing the Hockey Club to take control over the flow of the game. As the Canucks tried to make a push in the third period, the Hockey Club added an empty-netter to seal the victory.

#2 Lack of depth scoring

In keeping with the anemic offense, the Vancouver Canucks showed a lack of depth scoring. Beyond Quinn Hughes’ power playmarker, none of the secondary players stepped up to get the equalizer in a crucial game.

Instead, the Hockey Club held on to the lead, grabbing two critical points in the standings to inch closer to the Canucks for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

#1 Boeser shut down

Brock Boeser was largely a non-factor against Utah. He skated in nearly 18 minutes over 20 shifts but ended the night a minus-1 while failing to get anything going despite playing more than five minutes on the power play.

Boeser got one shot on goal in an otherwise forgettable contest for the Canucks’ winger. The Canucks will need Boeser to step up in support of his teammates as the Canucks look to secure a playoff berth this season.

The Canucks will get Monday off before taking on the Winnipeg Jets in a pivotal matchup. The Canucks are looking to fight off the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues and the Utah Hockey Club as the race for the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference tightens.

