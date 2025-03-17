  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Vancouver Canucks
  • Boeser shut down, lack of depth scoring, and more: 3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks lost 3-1 to Utah Hockey Club

Boeser shut down, lack of depth scoring, and more: 3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks lost 3-1 to Utah Hockey Club

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Mar 17, 2025 03:23 GMT
NHL: Utah at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
Boeser shut down, lack of depth scoring, and more: 3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks lost 3-1 to Utah Hockey Club - Source: Imagn

The Vancouver Canucks were on the wrong end of a 3-1 game against the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday night at Rogers Arena, snapping the Canucks’ two-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Utah Hockey Club stayed in the hunt for the second wildcard spot, gaining ground on the Canucks and sweeping the season series.

Ad

Quinn Hughes got the lone marker for the Vancouver Canucks, while Kevin Stenlund, Logan Cooley and Clayton Keller got the tallies for the Utah Hockey Club.

So, here’s a look at the three key reasons why the Vancouver Canucks lost to the Utah Hockey Club:

Three reasons why the Vancouver Canucks lost to the Utah Hockey Club

#3 Canucks outplayed

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Vancouver Canucks were essentially outplayed by the Utah Hockey Club. The Canucks managed just 19 shots on the night, getting outshot 23-19.. Utah won almost 64% of the face-offs while controlling much of the play by forcing 12 giveaways and registering five takeaways.

Overall, the Canucks played a flat game, allowing the Hockey Club to take control over the flow of the game. As the Canucks tried to make a push in the third period, the Hockey Club added an empty-netter to seal the victory.

Ad

#2 Lack of depth scoring

In keeping with the anemic offense, the Vancouver Canucks showed a lack of depth scoring. Beyond Quinn Hughes’ power playmarker, none of the secondary players stepped up to get the equalizer in a crucial game.

Instead, the Hockey Club held on to the lead, grabbing two critical points in the standings to inch closer to the Canucks for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Ad

#1 Boeser shut down

Brock Boeser was largely a non-factor against Utah. He skated in nearly 18 minutes over 20 shifts but ended the night a minus-1 while failing to get anything going despite playing more than five minutes on the power play.

Boeser got one shot on goal in an otherwise forgettable contest for the Canucks’ winger. The Canucks will need Boeser to step up in support of his teammates as the Canucks look to secure a playoff berth this season.

The Canucks will get Monday off before taking on the Winnipeg Jets in a pivotal matchup. The Canucks are looking to fight off the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues and the Utah Hockey Club as the race for the second wildcard spot in the Western Conference tightens.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी