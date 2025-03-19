Boeser, Suter score twice; Hughes dominates, and more: 3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks won 6-2 over Winnipeg Jets

The Vancouver Canucks routed the Western Conference’s best team, the Winnipeg Jets, 6-2, on Tuesday night at Rogers Arena. With the win, the Canucks returned to the win column, snapping the Jets’ three-game winning streak.

Brock Boeser snapped out of his slump, getting two goals for the Canucks, including a power play tally. Pius Suter reached the 20-goal mark by adding two of his own. Drew O’Connor and Nils Hoglander got the others for the Canucks, while Nikolaj Ehlers and Alex Iafallo replied for the Jets.

So, here’s a look at three key reasons why the Vancouver Canucks beat the Winnipeg Jets:

#3 Canucks special teams got the job done

The Vancouver Canucks’ special teams got the job against the Winnipeg Jets. The Canucks had one power play opportunity but made the most of it by scoring. Brock Boeser notched up his first goal of the night to give Vancouver the lead.

Here’s a look:

A rocket from Quinn Hughes got a slight redirection past Connor Hellebuyck for the go-ahead goal. Boeser’s tally was a part of a dominant first period where the Canucks scored twice less than two minutes apart.

Also, the Canuck’s penalty kill was perfect on the night, going 2-for-2. That effort helped the Canucks remain dominant as the Jets were unable to make a comeback.

#2 Hughes dominant

Speaking of Quinn Hughes, the Vancouver Canucks captain had one of his best games this season.

He notched up two assists while playing a team-high 25:52 over 24 shifts. He was involved all over the ice, helping drive the Canucks’ offense. Hughes ended the night a plus-2 with two blacks and one takeaway.

Overall, it was the sort of performance that has made Quinn Hughes a leading Norris Trophy candidate every season.

#1 Boeser, Suter score twice

It was a big night for both Brock Boeser and Pius Suter. Both players scored twice, pushing them past the 20-goal mark on the season.

For Boeser, getting to the 20-goal mark was important, as he has been the focus of criticism due to his inability to replicate last year’s 40-goal campaign. As for Suter, it has been a breakout campaign. He’s topped 20 goals for the first time in his career and is on pace to shatter this career-high point total.

Here’s a look at Suter’s first of the night:

Expand Tweet

Suter capped off his night with an empty-netter to seal the victory with about five seconds to go. Boeser and Suter’s performances are encouraging, so the Canucks will hope that both players can get hot heading into the postseason.

The Canucks will be back on the ice on Thursday night as they visit the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center.

