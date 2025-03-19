Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jannik Hansen shared his thoughts about Brock Boeser amid the ongoing contract extension stalemate between the team and the restricted free agent.

With Boeser's three-year, $17.625 million deal set to expire this summer, he and the Canucks have failed to come to terms on an extension. Boeser is reportedly seeking a long-term contract in the range of 7-8 years, while Vancouver has only offered him a five-year extension.

On Sportsnet 650 radio, Hansen questioned whether Boeser has earned a big-money, long-term deal.

"He's invisible, and that's the problem. He doesn't create things himself. So unless somebody does it for him, nothing happens. It almost dies on his stick," Hansen said.

He argued that Boeser needs to be put in positions to succeed by his linemates, rather than driving the play himself. Hansen believes Boeser's limitations are worrisome, given his contract demands.

"You want the Brock Boeser player on this team, if he's performing and he has the players to play with, the player that will set him up, the player that will get him in these positions, then he can score," Hansen explained.

Hansen questioned Boeser's contract demands, saying that the money should go to someone who can elevate his team.

“If you cannot tilt the ice when you're on there, if you cannot make your two line mates better, don't do dare ask for 8 million, like ask for six, ask for six and a half, seven, and then be a supporting player," Hansen said.

With 18 goals and 38 points in 60 games this season, Boeser's production doesn't match his contract demands, in Hansen's view.

Frank Seravalli says Brock Boeser could leave the Canucks

NHL insider Frank Seravalli said on Canucks Central that he could see Boeser walking away after comments made by Canucks GM Patrik Allvin at the trade deadline.

Allvin noted that the Canucks kept Boeser at the deadline because they didn't receive any satisfactory trade offers, a statement that seemed to irk Boeser and his camp.

"I'm not speaking for him because I haven't talked to him, but I say the thought process I would have is, if that's the way this team I've been incredibly loyal to is going to talk about me, then I'd rather take 44 from somewhere else than 41 here or 42 here," Seravalli said.

Seravalli believes that if the Canucks plan to lowball Brock Boeser in contract talks, he would likely prefer to take more money elsewhere as a free agent rather than stay in Vancouver.

