"Maybe there's extension": GM Patrik Allvin clears the air on Brock Boeser’s future with Canucks amidst major pay hike expectations

Among the decisions that Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin is going to be tasked with this offseason is the future of forward Brock Boeser with the franchise.

Boeser is playing in the final year of his current contract and was even mentioned in multiple trade rumors in the weeks before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

Speaking at the annual NHL GM meetings in West Palm Beach, Florida, Allvin praised Boeser and implied that negotiations for a new contract beyond this season are ongoing between him and Boeser's representation.

“And regarding Boeser, he’s a good player. He had a point per game last year in the playoffs. He had 40 goals last year. He’s been fairly consistent over the years and unfortunately, I couldn’t get what I felt was fair market value for him (at the deadline)." Allvin said.

"I would still say there’s conversations if there is a way to make it fit for both parties, maybe there is an extension.. You can read the market and set the price, or you think what the market value is for Brock Boeser, but unfortunately teams had different opinions, and that’s where we ended up.”

Boeser signed a three-year, $19.5 million contract with a cap hit of $6.65 million in 2022 and will seek a raise on his current compensation. And according to a recent report from Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff, Boeser recently turned down a contract offer from the Canucks.

“The Canucks put a 5-year, $40 million offer on the table, but Boeser is looking for more term in this slow-moving game of 'chicken'", Seravalli wrote. “Expect it to heat up this week. The Canucks essentially dared him to go out and replicate his 40-goal season. He’s on track for 28 with seven games missed due to injury, which is close to his career average.”

Boeser can officially hit the free-agent market on July 1.

Brock Boeser hasn't matched career-high goal output of 2023-24 yet this season

Brock Boeser - with 40 goals and 33 assists in 81 games - pioneered the Canucks to finish the 2023-24 season as Pacific Division winners.

His four goals and two assists helped Vancouver eliminate the Nashville Predators in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Despite a blood clot issue, Boeser tallied three goals and three assists against the Edmonton Oilers but the Canucks lost the series 4-3.

Brock Boeser has had a challenging 2024-25 season, recording 18 goals and 20 assists in 60 games while also managing injuries. With Patrik Allvin's encouraging update, the right winger will look to bounce back in style for the Vancouver Canucks.

