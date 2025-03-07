"Terrible manager" "Fire everyone": Canucks fans irate as GM Patrik Allvin sarcastically mocks Brock Boeser's trade offers

Vancouver Canucks fans had a meltdown on social media after learning of team GM Patrik Allvin’s comments regarding the offers the club received for impending free agent Brock Boeser.

Canucks beat reporter Noah Strang quoted Allvin as saying:

“If I told you what I was offered for Brock Boeser I think I would have to run out of here because you would not believe me.”

Allvin’s comments did not sit well with fans, who voiced their displeasure on social media. Here’s a look at what irate fans had to say about the Vancouver GM's remarks:

“He’s full of sh*t… incompetence on par with Benning. Fire everyone,” a fan commented.

“So it's better to lose him for nothing? WTF?” this fan chimed in.

“Canucks fanbase doesn’t believe you… Karma will hit this team... oh wait they never had luck in their existence...” another fan weighed in.

Meanwhile, other fans expressed their disbelief at the underwhelming offers Patrik Allvin claimed the Vancouver Canucks received, highlighting how other teams got solid returns in their trades.

Here’s what these fans stated on X (formerly Twitter):

“Meanwhile Beauvillier and Tanev fetched a 2nd,” a fan wrote.

“You are lying to our faces when former Canucks Beauvillier, Schenn, Kuzmenko, all goes for around 2nds,” another fan posted on social media.

“That’s because we don’t believe you. Luke f*ck*ng Schenn got a 2nd and a 4th. You’re just a terrible manager,” another fan lashed out.

With the trade deadline officially in the books, Brock Boeser remains with the Canucks. It remains to be seen if Boeser and Vancouver can work out a contract extension in the offseason.

Vancouver Canucks GM explains team’s inactivity

Vancouver GM Patrik Allvin highlighted why the team sat on its hand at Friday's trade deadline.

Per Noah Strang, Allvin explained:

“It definitely was an interesting market in some of the moves. The biggest reason I felt that we didn’t do any moves here today was that there was not a whole lot of market return on our players, unfortunately.”

The consensus among NHL circles is that this season’s trade deadline was a seller’s market. Teams looking to move players got significant returns from desperate contenders looking to upgrade for the postseason.

Allvin added the following comments to illustrate why there was little interest in Vancouver’s best players:

“Some of the players that were dealt, they have certain playoff experience. Some of the players have performed well in bigger games, and I think that’s what some of the teams were looking for.”

Boeser wouldn’t qualify as a highly experienced playoff performer by that logic. However, he has enough experience and production to become an attractive contender piece. In 29 career postseason games, the right winger has registered 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points and a plus-1 rating.

Ultimately, Vancouver will look to re-sign Brock Boeser or trade his rights before free agency opens on July 1.

